Apex Mobile media: The Altitude Platform Welcomes Warren Jansons to Chart the Path of the Organization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / The Altitude Platform, a leading creative management platform that revolutionizes ad creative and production management, is delighted to announce the hiring of Warren Jansons General Manager of the organization. Warren's exceptional expertise and experience will significantly strengthen the platform and drive its continued success on a global scale.





The Altitude Platform

The Altitude Platform Logo





"We are thrilled to welcome Warren to lead and guide the growth of the Altitude team," said Walder Amaya, CEO and Co-Founder of The Altitude Platform. "We have full confidence that his contributions will enhance the capabilities of The Altitude Platform and further empower our users."

Warren is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing management. He has held significant roles in various companies, including Chief Commercial Officer at AFKMedia, a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming and Torstar Digital, where he drove innovation and secured substantial advertiser funding. Prior to AFKMedia, Warren was the Executive Vice President at Enthusiast Gaming playing a pivotal role in the company's growth and revenue generation.

His experience also included a successful tenure as Vice President of Sales, Canada at Aquityads, where he led a substantial increase in gross revenue. Earlier in his career, Warren held positions at The Exchange Lab, Mediative / Ad Splash Media, Canoe, Inc. Quebecor and Klix. With a wealth of experience in delivering innovative solutions and driving business growth, Warren is well-positioned to lead the organization's path to success.

"I am honoured to join and contribute to The Altitude Platform," said Warren Jansons. "Being a part of this remarkable team is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to collaborating and being the driving force to our continued success."

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Rachelle Newbigging, Director of Communications

APEX Mobile Media, The Altitude Platform

Rachelle@apexmobilemedia.com

About The Altitude Platform

The Altitude Platform is a Creative Management Platform that enables users to manage all their ad creative and production. This includes ad serving, and reporting in a single robust platform. Built from the ground up by a team of experienced creative and ad management professionals, The Altitude Platform provides a simplified and holistic workflow that starts from concept to end of campaign reporting and is designed for marketers, brands, agencies, and publishers of all backgrounds.

Contact Information

Rachelle Newbigging

Director of Communications

rachelle@apexmobilemedia.com

SOURCE: The Altitude Platform

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768351/The-Altitude-Platform-Welcomes-Warren-Jansons-to-Chart-the-Path-of-the-Organization