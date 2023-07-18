ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Paul Kinan Insurance Group, Wiggans Farha Insurance Group

ALKEME Continues Expansion With Latest Multi-State Acquisition in California and Kansas

LADERA HEIGHTS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggins Farha Insurance Group, both full-service insurance agencies operating out of Placentia, California, and Wichita, Kansas, respectively.

ALKEME Acquires Paul Kinan Insurance Group, Wiggans Farha Insurance Group

Tracing its roots back to 1986, Paul Kinan Insurance Group has a long track record of success in Southern California built on its strong customer service philosophies. The company provides a wide variety of property and casualty insurance solutions to individuals, families and businesses.

Wiggans Farha Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency serving the state of Kansas and the Midwest region as a subsidiary of Paul Kinan Insurance Group.

"Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggans Farha add more industry-leading insurance brands to our growing platform" said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "They have an amazing, highly experienced team and an approach to customer service that fit in perfect with the ALKEME culture."

"We are excited to join forces with a national-scale partner to expand the resources and capabilities of our group," said Paul Kinan and Greg Locy of Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggans Farha, respectively. "As the insurance industry is changing every day, it made perfect sense to take advantages of the many benefits we can pass along to our clients by working with ALKEME."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

