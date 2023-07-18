HARMAN Audio Talks Podcast: Empowering Women in Music

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / HARMAN



From accountant to founder of a music school that empowers women to produce music, tune in for a fascinating podcast with Xylo Aria. Talented musician, songwriter, engineer and producer in addition to her work for MPW. Inspiring not only for women seeking their place in the music industry, but also for men who want to be their champions.

Listen Here

Looking for more? Subscribe to the Audio Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, Podimo and Deezer.

About this podcast

Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN and our family of audio brands including JBL, Harman Kardon and AKG. Host Oisin Lunny, music journalist and audio enthusiast, will interview expert guests, legends of the music industry and audio scientists to discuss the power of music and audio in all its facets. New episode bi-weekly every Thursday.

