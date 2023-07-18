Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract agreement between GROUPE BERKEM (Paris:ALKEM) and TP ICAP (Europe) SA, on June 30, 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

31,334 shares

€27,768.21

During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:

Buy side 42,792 shares €246,510.01 281 transactions Sell side 37,955 shares €216,875.07 241 transactions

As of December 30, 2022, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

26,497 shares

€58,522.15

It should be noted that when the liquidity contract was set up on January 10, 2022, the following resources were made available:

0 shares

300,000.00

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (47).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

H1 2023 Appendix

Buy side Sell side ALKEM FP Number of

transactions Number of

shares Amount

(in euros) Number of

transactions Number of

shares Amount

(in euros) Total 281 42 792 246 510.01 241 37 955 216 875.07 02/01/2023 1 1 4.86 3 1 221 6 032.86 03/01/2023 1 1 4.99 3 1 031 5 175.29 04/01/2023 1 1 5.03 2 112 568.91 05/01/2023 1 1 5.09 3 901 4 594.09 06/01/2023 1 1 5.11 2 298 1 540.60 09/01/2023 1 1 5.20 4 1 407 7 348.36 10/01/2023 1 1 5.22 2 451 2 390.22 11/01/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 12/01/2023 1 1 5.60 1 1 5.60 13/01/2023 1 1 5.70 1 1 5.70 16/01/2023 1 1 5.71 3 971 5 555.01 17/01/2023 2 241 1 352.01 1 1 5.61 18/01/2023 1 1 5.70 1 1 5.70 19/01/2023 3 516 2 896.40 1 1 5.65 20/01/2023 1 1 5.70 1 1 5.70 23/01/2023 1 1 5.72 4 1 351 7 764.92 24/01/2023 1 1 5.80 3 891 5 195.40 25/01/2023 1 1 5.80 1 1 5.80 26/01/2023 2 171 983.30 1 1 5.80 27/01/2023 4 821 4 675.63 1 1 5.73 30/01/2023 1 1 5.72 1 1 5.72 31/01/2023 5 1 162 6 454.82 1 1 5.65 01/02/2023 1 1 5.65 5 1 711 9 719.45 02/02/2023 1 1 5.69 1 1 5.69 03/02/2023 1 1 5.69 1 1 5.69 06/02/2023 2 2 11.27 1 1 5.69 07/02/2023 4 831 4 622.90 3 676 3 858.80 08/02/2023 2 3 16.73 6 2 090 11 992.20 09/02/2023 5 1 299 7 256.86 2 31 178.56 10/02/2023 1 1 5.70 2 391 2 248.20 13/02/2023 1 1 5.78 2 381 2 202.18 14/02/2023 1 1 5.80 2 371 2 159.20 15/02/2023 1 1 5.83 3 369 2 162.47 16/02/2023 1 1 5.88 6 1 204 7 164.33 17/02/2023 1 1 6.12 6 1 581 9 709.32 20/02/2023 2 318 1 962.07 7 1 871 12 025.18 21/02/2023 6 2 342 15 312.06 1 1 6.69 22/02/2023 3 523 3 350.31 2 22 143.96 23/02/2023 3 606 4 021.28 7 1 628 11 071.74 24/02/2023 3 241 1 604.90 2 4 27.20 27/02/2023 4 1 231 8 043.45 4 559 3 774.39 28/02/2023 1 1 6.87 6 1 571 10 805.37 01/03/2023 1 1 7.05 7 1 641 11 806.25 02/03/2023 4 1 491 10 551.28 2 2 14.56 03/03/2023 2 231 1 619.31 1 1 7.01 06/03/2023 1 1 7.12 3 481 3 428.32 07/03/2023 3 771 5 373.54 2 291 2 080.64 08/03/2023 8 3 174 21 383.36 1 1 6.90 09/03/2023 2 201 1 348.71 2 371 2 541.21 10/03/2023 3 439 2 947.46 1 1 6.86 13/03/2023 1 1 6.85 2 381 2 609.85 14/03/2023 2 201 1 352.80 2 91 625.10 15/03/2023 4 733 4 892.81 2 70 478.79 16/03/2023 2 191 1 275.88 2 151 1 029.68 17/03/2023 2 191 1 273.97 1 1 6.67 20/03/2023 11 3 341 21 265.30 5 608 3 764.39 21/03/2023 5 1 251 7 622.65 1 1 6.15 22/03/2023 4 1 043 6 297.25 1 1 6.21 23/03/2023 3 465 2 832.18 2 11 67.52 24/03/2023 1 1 6.06 2 127 780.96 27/03/2023 1 1 6.10 2 26 160.85 28/03/2023 1 1 6.15 1 1 6.15 29/03/2023 1 1 6.07 1 1 6.07 30/03/2023 1 1 6.12 1 1 6.12 31/03/2023 1 1 6.10 1 1 6.10 03/04/2023 1 1 6.12 2 413 2 535.80 04/04/2023 1 1 6.12 1 1 6.12 05/04/2023 1 1 6.20 2 82 508.40 06/04/2023 1 1 6.10 1 1 6.10 07/04/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 10/04/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 11/04/2023 4 660 3 973.20 1 1 6.02 12/04/2023 3 661 3 935.26 1 1 6.06 13/04/2023 4 774 4 502.50 1 1 5.88 14/04/2023 1 1 5.86 2 2 11.72 17/04/2023 2 2 11.64 2 622 3 657.36 18/04/2023 2 190 1 086.84 1 1 5.76 19/04/2023 1 1 5.72 2 265 1 542.20 20/04/2023 3 641 3 675.04 1 1 5.84 21/04/2023 2 56 318.20 3 900 5 226.54 24/04/2023 2 441 2 496.10 1 1 5.70 25/04/2023 4 1 021 5 696.64 1 1 5.64 26/04/2023 7 1 951 10 441.00 1 1 5.60 27/04/2023 1 1 5.24 3 958 5 053.34 28/04/2023 4 901 4 673.06 1 1 5.26 01/05/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 02/05/2023 2 2 10.18 1 1 5.12 03/05/2023 5 1 081 5 366.74 2 8 41.12 04/05/2023 1 1 4.96 2 2 9.92 05/05/2023 4 756 3 620.12 1 1 4.82 08/05/2023 2 120 568.81 1 1 4.75 09/05/2023 3 471 2 219.92 1 1 4.72 10/05/2023 3 441 2 043.24 1 1 4.64 11/05/2023 1 1 4.65 1 1 4.65 12/05/2023 3 421 1 908.66 2 2 9.32 15/05/2023 4 651 2 881.46 1 1 4.46 16/05/2023 1 1 4.47 1 1 4.47 17/05/2023 5 753 3 259.76 1 1 4.44 18/05/2023 3 351 1 492.86 1 1 4.26 19/05/2023 3 331 1 394.73 1 1 4.33 22/05/2023 7 772 3 220.42 2 124 530.66 23/05/2023 2 79 327.18 2 2 8.52 24/05/2023 1 1 4.15 2 52 221.41 25/05/2023 1 1 4.25 2 2 8.57 26/05/2023 1 1 4.36 4 2 225 9 777.08 29/05/2023 1 1 4.48 2 738 3 306.24 30/05/2023 1 1 4.60 5 3 311 15 299.60 31/05/2023 2 391 1 822.18 2 437 2 088.86 01/06/2023 1 1 4.72 2 398 1 878.56 02/06/2023 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 05/06/2023 2 293 1 441.64 1 1 5.00 06/06/2023 1 1 5.00 1 1 5.00 07/06/2023 1 1 5.00 1 1 5.00 08/06/2023 2 381 1 882.19 1 1 4.99 09/06/2023 1 1 5.00 1 1 5.00 12/06/2023 3 273 1 347.08 1 1 4.94 13/06/2023 1 1 5.00 1 1 5.00 14/06/2023 1 1 4.92 1 1 4.92 15/06/2023 1 1 5.00 1 1 5.00 16/06/2023 1 1 4.99 1 1 4.99 19/06/2023 1 1 4.92 1 1 4.92 20/06/2023 1 1 4.98 1 1 4.98 21/06/2023 3 531 2 608.99 1 1 4.99 22/06/2023 1 1 4.90 1 1 4.90 23/06/2023 1 1 4.89 1 1 4.89 26/06/2023 5 1 021 4 867.80 1 1 4.80 27/06/2023 1 1 4.89 1 1 4.89 28/06/2023 4 741 3 517.18 1 1 4.78 29/06/2023 7 1 290 5 834.30 1 1 4.70 30/06/2023 2 251 1 119.54 1 1 4.54

Contacts:

Groupe Berkem

Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60

investisseurs@berkem.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau/ Antoine Pacquier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Berkem@newcap.eu