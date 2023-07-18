Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract agreement between GROUPE BERKEM (Paris:ALKEM) and TP ICAP (Europe) SA, on June 30, 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 31,334 shares
- €27,768.21
During the first half of 2023, the following transactions were carried out:
Buy side
42,792 shares
€246,510.01
281 transactions
Sell side
37,955 shares
€216,875.07
241 transactions
As of December 30, 2022, the date of the last statement, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 26,497 shares
- €58,522.15
It should be noted that when the liquidity contract was set up on January 10, 2022, the following resources were made available:
- 0 shares
- 300,000.00
ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM
Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (47).
Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).
www.groupeberkem.com
H1 2023 Appendix
Buy side
Sell side
ALKEM FP
Number of
Number of
Amount
Number of
Number of
Amount
Total
281
42 792
246 510.01
241
37 955
216 875.07
02/01/2023
1
1
4.86
3
1 221
6 032.86
03/01/2023
1
1
4.99
3
1 031
5 175.29
04/01/2023
1
1
5.03
2
112
568.91
05/01/2023
1
1
5.09
3
901
4 594.09
06/01/2023
1
1
5.11
2
298
1 540.60
09/01/2023
1
1
5.20
4
1 407
7 348.36
10/01/2023
1
1
5.22
2
451
2 390.22
11/01/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
12/01/2023
1
1
5.60
1
1
5.60
13/01/2023
1
1
5.70
1
1
5.70
16/01/2023
1
1
5.71
3
971
5 555.01
17/01/2023
2
241
1 352.01
1
1
5.61
18/01/2023
1
1
5.70
1
1
5.70
19/01/2023
3
516
2 896.40
1
1
5.65
20/01/2023
1
1
5.70
1
1
5.70
23/01/2023
1
1
5.72
4
1 351
7 764.92
24/01/2023
1
1
5.80
3
891
5 195.40
25/01/2023
1
1
5.80
1
1
5.80
26/01/2023
2
171
983.30
1
1
5.80
27/01/2023
4
821
4 675.63
1
1
5.73
30/01/2023
1
1
5.72
1
1
5.72
31/01/2023
5
1 162
6 454.82
1
1
5.65
01/02/2023
1
1
5.65
5
1 711
9 719.45
02/02/2023
1
1
5.69
1
1
5.69
03/02/2023
1
1
5.69
1
1
5.69
06/02/2023
2
2
11.27
1
1
5.69
07/02/2023
4
831
4 622.90
3
676
3 858.80
08/02/2023
2
3
16.73
6
2 090
11 992.20
09/02/2023
5
1 299
7 256.86
2
31
178.56
10/02/2023
1
1
5.70
2
391
2 248.20
13/02/2023
1
1
5.78
2
381
2 202.18
14/02/2023
1
1
5.80
2
371
2 159.20
15/02/2023
1
1
5.83
3
369
2 162.47
16/02/2023
1
1
5.88
6
1 204
7 164.33
17/02/2023
1
1
6.12
6
1 581
9 709.32
20/02/2023
2
318
1 962.07
7
1 871
12 025.18
21/02/2023
6
2 342
15 312.06
1
1
6.69
22/02/2023
3
523
3 350.31
2
22
143.96
23/02/2023
3
606
4 021.28
7
1 628
11 071.74
24/02/2023
3
241
1 604.90
2
4
27.20
27/02/2023
4
1 231
8 043.45
4
559
3 774.39
28/02/2023
1
1
6.87
6
1 571
10 805.37
01/03/2023
1
1
7.05
7
1 641
11 806.25
02/03/2023
4
1 491
10 551.28
2
2
14.56
03/03/2023
2
231
1 619.31
1
1
7.01
06/03/2023
1
1
7.12
3
481
3 428.32
07/03/2023
3
771
5 373.54
2
291
2 080.64
08/03/2023
8
3 174
21 383.36
1
1
6.90
09/03/2023
2
201
1 348.71
2
371
2 541.21
10/03/2023
3
439
2 947.46
1
1
6.86
13/03/2023
1
1
6.85
2
381
2 609.85
14/03/2023
2
201
1 352.80
2
91
625.10
15/03/2023
4
733
4 892.81
2
70
478.79
16/03/2023
2
191
1 275.88
2
151
1 029.68
17/03/2023
2
191
1 273.97
1
1
6.67
20/03/2023
11
3 341
21 265.30
5
608
3 764.39
21/03/2023
5
1 251
7 622.65
1
1
6.15
22/03/2023
4
1 043
6 297.25
1
1
6.21
23/03/2023
3
465
2 832.18
2
11
67.52
24/03/2023
1
1
6.06
2
127
780.96
27/03/2023
1
1
6.10
2
26
160.85
28/03/2023
1
1
6.15
1
1
6.15
29/03/2023
1
1
6.07
1
1
6.07
30/03/2023
1
1
6.12
1
1
6.12
31/03/2023
1
1
6.10
1
1
6.10
03/04/2023
1
1
6.12
2
413
2 535.80
04/04/2023
1
1
6.12
1
1
6.12
05/04/2023
1
1
6.20
2
82
508.40
06/04/2023
1
1
6.10
1
1
6.10
07/04/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
10/04/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
11/04/2023
4
660
3 973.20
1
1
6.02
12/04/2023
3
661
3 935.26
1
1
6.06
13/04/2023
4
774
4 502.50
1
1
5.88
14/04/2023
1
1
5.86
2
2
11.72
17/04/2023
2
2
11.64
2
622
3 657.36
18/04/2023
2
190
1 086.84
1
1
5.76
19/04/2023
1
1
5.72
2
265
1 542.20
20/04/2023
3
641
3 675.04
1
1
5.84
21/04/2023
2
56
318.20
3
900
5 226.54
24/04/2023
2
441
2 496.10
1
1
5.70
25/04/2023
4
1 021
5 696.64
1
1
5.64
26/04/2023
7
1 951
10 441.00
1
1
5.60
27/04/2023
1
1
5.24
3
958
5 053.34
28/04/2023
4
901
4 673.06
1
1
5.26
01/05/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
02/05/2023
2
2
10.18
1
1
5.12
03/05/2023
5
1 081
5 366.74
2
8
41.12
04/05/2023
1
1
4.96
2
2
9.92
05/05/2023
4
756
3 620.12
1
1
4.82
08/05/2023
2
120
568.81
1
1
4.75
09/05/2023
3
471
2 219.92
1
1
4.72
10/05/2023
3
441
2 043.24
1
1
4.64
11/05/2023
1
1
4.65
1
1
4.65
12/05/2023
3
421
1 908.66
2
2
9.32
15/05/2023
4
651
2 881.46
1
1
4.46
16/05/2023
1
1
4.47
1
1
4.47
17/05/2023
5
753
3 259.76
1
1
4.44
18/05/2023
3
351
1 492.86
1
1
4.26
19/05/2023
3
331
1 394.73
1
1
4.33
22/05/2023
7
772
3 220.42
2
124
530.66
23/05/2023
2
79
327.18
2
2
8.52
24/05/2023
1
1
4.15
2
52
221.41
25/05/2023
1
1
4.25
2
2
8.57
26/05/2023
1
1
4.36
4
2 225
9 777.08
29/05/2023
1
1
4.48
2
738
3 306.24
30/05/2023
1
1
4.60
5
3 311
15 299.60
31/05/2023
2
391
1 822.18
2
437
2 088.86
01/06/2023
1
1
4.72
2
398
1 878.56
02/06/2023
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
05/06/2023
2
293
1 441.64
1
1
5.00
06/06/2023
1
1
5.00
1
1
5.00
07/06/2023
1
1
5.00
1
1
5.00
08/06/2023
2
381
1 882.19
1
1
4.99
09/06/2023
1
1
5.00
1
1
5.00
12/06/2023
3
273
1 347.08
1
1
4.94
13/06/2023
1
1
5.00
1
1
5.00
14/06/2023
1
1
4.92
1
1
4.92
15/06/2023
1
1
5.00
1
1
5.00
16/06/2023
1
1
4.99
1
1
4.99
19/06/2023
1
1
4.92
1
1
4.92
20/06/2023
1
1
4.98
1
1
4.98
21/06/2023
3
531
2 608.99
1
1
4.99
22/06/2023
1
1
4.90
1
1
4.90
23/06/2023
1
1
4.89
1
1
4.89
26/06/2023
5
1 021
4 867.80
1
1
4.80
27/06/2023
1
1
4.89
1
1
4.89
28/06/2023
4
741
3 517.18
1
1
4.78
29/06/2023
7
1 290
5 834.30
1
1
4.70
30/06/2023
2
251
1 119.54
1
1
4.54
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718583082/en/
Contacts:
Groupe Berkem
Olivier Fahy, Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Labrugnas, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)5 64 31 06 60
investisseurs@berkem.com
NewCap
Investor Relations
Mathilde Bohin Nicolas Fossiez
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau/ Antoine Pacquier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Berkem@newcap.eu