Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
18.07.23
18:16 Uhr
106,20 Euro
+0,52
+0,49 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,94106,3018:53
106,08106,4018:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2023 | 17:48
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 June 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 18 July 2023

VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 June 2023

  • Traffic continued to improve in Q2 2023 (24.1% above Q2 2022, 6.7% below Q2 2019)
  • Excluding Asia, traffic was back at its 2019 level in May and June
  • Passenger numbers remain very high in Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

Unless stated otherwise, all variations in following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q2 2023 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Over 67 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports' network in Q2 2023 (6.7% fewer than in Q2 2019). Demand remained buoyant, seat capacity increased to meet it, and as a result traffic - excluding Asia - climbed back to its pre-crisis level in May. Some airports in Europe and the Americas are seeing their highest ever passenger numbers, which in some cases are considerably above those in 2019.

Traffic in Q2 2023 was significantly higher than in 2019 at all airports in Portugal, and in particular at Porto and Funchal (Madeira). Domestic services and flights to and from other large European cities were especially busy. Several airlines including Ryanair, easyJet and SATA substantially increased capacity while load factors remained high and on an upward trend (85.8% on average, 1.6 points higher than in 2019), mirroring the strong demand. At the airport in Belgrade, traffic stabilised more than 20% above its 2019 level, buoyed by very strong demand for regional services (to and from Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Balkans). Traffic growth also diversified with new routes operated by Air Serbia (which added 8 in May including several to Italy, Greece and Poland and one to Chicago) and Wizz Air.

In Mexico, the strong momentum at OMA airports reflects the sharp increase in capacity from the four main airlines there, namely Viva Aerobus (up 83%), Volaris (up 17%), Aeroméxico (up 37%) and American Airlines (up 70%). Demand for flights remains very vigorous on domestic routes as well as international ones (to and from the United States). Demand is also energetic in the Dominican Republic, where services to the East Coast of the United States (New York and Orlando) are growing, and in Costa Rica, where the decision to continue to operate some winter flights in the spring led to very good results in April, May and June.

Traffic continued to grow at London Gatwick, where easyJet, TUI and Wizz Air have extensively enhanced their flight schedules. Flights to and from Dubai, Portugal and Turkey were in particularly high demand. Traffic also rose sharply at Belfast, where it is now very close to its pre-crisis levels, and Santiago de Chile, where domestic traffic increased 6.5% in June.

In Japan, international traffic increased substantially, especially on regional flights (Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan). Flights to China are gradually restarting in VINCI Airports' Asian network, but capacity remains below its pre-crisis levels at this point.

About VINCI Airports
As the world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates 65 airports in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 June 2023

I-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

June 2023Q2 2023YTD June 2023
% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019
VINCI Airports+22.5%-5.8%+24.1%-6.7%+36.2%-9.1%
Portugal (ANA)+11%+8.2%+15%+9.9%+29%+12%
United-Kingdom+18%-9.4%+19%-11%+38%-16%
France+8.1%-17%+7.8%-17%+19%-18%
Serbia+38%+24%+41%+25%+53%+26%
Mexico (OMA)+14%+9.4%+13%+11%+20%+14%
United States of America-1.2%-6.2%-2.0%-6.0%+3.6%-3.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+4.6%+11%+7.5%+13%+15%+14%
Costa Rica +3.0%+37%+3.1%+36%+17%+26%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+30%-3.2%+26%-7.4%+28%-12%
Brazil+8.2%+3.6%+5.5%+3.2%+2.0%-5.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports)x2.0-22%x2.1-25%x2.3-27%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+96%-57%x2.6-56%x3.7-59%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2

June 2023Q2 2023 YTD June 2023
% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019
VINCI Airports+13.1%-7.2%+12.8 %-8.6 %+17.9%-10.6%
Portugal (ANA)+8.7%+5.1%+8.6%+4.2%+17%+5.4%
United-Kingdom+16%-4.0%+15%-5.9%+33%-11%
France+8.1%-24%+4.6%-25%+7.3%-27%
Serbia+20%+15%+26%+15%+31%+15%
Mexico (OMA)+5.4%-10%+3.5%-12%+5.9%-11%
United States of America+6.6%+1.3%+0.7%-3.6%+0.1%-2.7%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+7.0%+9.1%+11%+9.9%+15%+9.6%
Costa Rica +2.5%+27%+2.1%+29%+4.0%+23%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+27%-6.8%+23%-8.8%+20%-14%
Brazil+0.8%+4.3%+0.1%+4.0%-2.8%-4.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+24%-14%+28%-15%+31%-16%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+80%-54%x2.1-53%x2.5-56%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III-Passenger numbers per airport

In thousands of passengersVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2023% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019YTD at the end of June (6 months)% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019
Portugal (ANA) of which
Lisbon (LIS)1008,758+15%+4.8%15,882+31%+8.7%
Porto (OPO)1004,151+16%+17%7,074+28%+15%
Faro (FAO)1003,070+14%+3.7%4,181+21%+5.2%
Madeira (FNC, PXO)1001,262+9.9%+40%2,310+30%+42%
Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)100829+22%+21%1,309+28%+20%
TOTAL 18,070+15%+9.9%30,757+29%+12%
United Kingdom
Gatwick (LGW)5011,025+18%-12%18,490+41%-17%
Belfast (BFS)1001,695+23%-3.9%2,710+19%-13%
TOTAL 12,720+19%-11%21,199+38%-16%
France of which
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 312,658+12%-15%4,770+24%-16%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE)851,824+6.2%-14%2,906+13%-14%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS)49165-7.4%-31%310+5.5%-26%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)10025-7.0%-22%206+26%-21%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)10022+22%+7.5%147+50%-19%
Toulon Hyères (TLN)10086-29%-42%140-26%-45%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)10063+22%-49%117+29%-46%
TOTAL 4,846+7.8%-17%8,603+19%-18%
Serbia
Belgrade (BEG)1001,973+41%+25%3,287+53%+26%
TOTAL 1,973+41%+25%3,287+53%+26%
Mexico (OMA)
Monterrey (MTY)29.993,300+20%+13%6,102+28%+15%
Chihuahua (CUU)29.99471+7.3%+7.8%898+18%+14%
Ciudad Juarez (CJS)29.99564+8.5%+32%1,081+19%+41%
Culiacan (CUL)29.99657+4.1%+1.5%1,248+9.7%+2.7%
Mazatlan (MZT)29.99395+12%+41%813+13%+37%
Acapulco (ACA)29.99241+20%+8.1%501+25%+15%
San Luis Potosi (SLP)29.99169+6.6%+7.2%322+16%+9.8%
Torreon (TRC)29.99183+1.8%-0.4%349+11%+2.0%
Zihuatanejo (ZIH)29.99138-4.4%-0.2%329+6.0%-4.9%
Durango (DGO)29.99124-0.6%+2.5%236+2.3%+9.6%
Zacatecas (ZCL)29.99109-1.2%-11%203+3.8%-7.6%
Tampico (TAM)29.99140+11%-27%262+18%-27%
Reynosa (REX)29.99133-3.2%+6.7%250+2.7%+10%
TOTAL 6,626+13%+11%12,593+20%+14%
In thousands of passengersVINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2023% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019YTD at the end of June (6 months)% change 2023 /
2022		% change 2023 / 2019
United States of America of which
Orlando-Sanford (SFB)100776-0.4%-18%1,556+6.9%-8.8%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR)MC*1,555-2.0%+3.3%2,855+3.5%+4.3%
Atlantic City (ACY)MC*238-7.5%-17%446-5.6%-26%
TOTAL 2,568-2.0%-6.0%4,857+3.6%-3.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
Saint-Domingue (SDQ)1001,340+6.6%+21%2,679+12%+26%
Puerto Plata (POP)100142+0.9%-29%415+25%-24%
Samana (AZS)10028x2.7-22%75x2.7-28%
La Isabela (JBQ)10025+21%+22%46+13%+18%
TOTAL 1,535+7.5%+13%3,216+15%+14%
Costa Rica
Guanacaste (LIR)45395+3.1%+36%929+17%+26%
TOTAL 395+3.1%+36%929+17%+26%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
Santiago (SCL)405,184+26%-7.4%11,134+28%-12%
TOTAL 5,184+26%-7.4%11,134+28%-12%
Brazil of which
Salvador (SSA)1001,613+7.8%+8.0%3,447+4.3%-6.9%
Manaus (MAO)100625+3.7%-7.6%1,327-0.4%-6.9%
Porto Velho (PVH)100148-12%-14%336-10%-9.5%
Boa Vista (BVB)
Rio Branco (RBR)		100
100		102
86		+16%
+11%		+27%
+17%		205
183		+9.3%
+2.4%		+25%
+11%
TOTAL 2,607+5.5%+3.2%5,566+2.0%-5.6%
Japan (Kansai Airports)
Kansai (KIX)405,355x3.6-35%9,971x3.9-38%
Itami (ITM)403,622+37%-9.7%7,097+52%-10%
Kobé (UKB)40829+39%+4.7%1,662+63%+5.6%
TOTAL 9,806x2.1-25%18,729x2.3-27%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
Phnom Penh (PNH)70990x2.3-31%1,933x3.2-36%
Siem Reap (REP)70212x5.0-75%517x8.6-77%
Sihanoukville (KOS)7012+25%-97%30x2.3-96%
TOTAL 1,215x2.6-56%2,480x3.7-59%
Total VINCI Airports 67,545+24.1%-6.7%123,351+36.2%-9.1%

*MC: Management Contract

IV-Commercial movements per airport

Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2023% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019YTD at the end of June (6 months)% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019
Portugal (ANA) of which
Lisbon (LIS)10056,522+8.7%-0.6%106,598+18%+2.2%
Porto (OPO)10026,939+9.2%+6.9%47,437+16%+4.0%
Faro (FAO)10019,321+8.5%+0.6%27,318+13%+3.4%
Madère (FNC, PXO)1008,555+3.3%+26%16,376+19%+28%
Açores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)1009,754+11%+19%15,910+12%+17%
TOTAL 121,172+8.6%+4.2%213,749+17%+5.4%
United Kingdom
Gatwick (LGW)5067,502+9.2%-11%117,158+31%-14%
Belfast (BFS)10016,301+50%+22%27,106+42%+9.5%
TOTAL 83,803+15%-5.9%144,264+33%-11%
France
Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 3125,295+7.8%-22%46,097+13%-25%
Nantes Atlantique (NTE)8513,486+5.0%-27%21,714+6.8%-29%
Rennes Bretagne (RNS)491,893-6.8%-48%3,735+3.7%-44%
Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)100406-6.5%-1.0%2,823+2.9%-7.6%
Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)100657-27%-15%4,702-5.9%-10%
Toulon Hyères (TLN)1002,723-3.8%-17%3,528-12%-28%
Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)1001,349+13%-46%2,538-2.4%-47%
TOTAL 46,809+4.6%-25%87,468+7.3%-27%
Serbia
Belgrade (BEG)10020,720+26%+15%36,286+31%+15%
TOTAL 20,720+26%+15%36,286+31%+15%
Mexico (OMA)
Monterrey (MTY)29.9925,402+19%-8.7%49,041+23%-8.0%
Chihuahua (CUU)29.995,300-4.6%-17%10,266-4.5%-16%
Ciudad Juarez (CJS)29.994,474-3.2%-3.7%9,000+1.8%+2.6%
Culiacan (CUL)29.995,682-8.0%-14%11,243-5.0%-11%
Mazatlan (MZT)29.993,388+2.3%+14%7,196-0.8%+13%
Acapulco (ACA)29.993,017-0.5%-29%6,692-1.6%-26%
San Luis Potosi (SLP)29.993,334+3.4%-15%6,397+0.9%-15%
Torreon (TRC)29.992,422-19%-26%5,032-11%-22%
Zihuatanejo (ZIH)29.991,567-25%-27%3,749-16%-26%
Durango (DGO)29.992,591-9.9%-9.0%5,049-4.8%-5.0%
Zacatecas (ZCL)29.991,271+4.8%-6.7%2,440+7.4%-6.7%
Tampico (TAM)29.992,139+13%-22%3,910+8.2%-27%
Reynosa (REX)29.991,154-8.6%+3.2%2,230-4.5%+6.2%
TOTAL 61,741+3.5%-12%122,245+5.9%-11%
Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%)Q2 2023% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019YTD at the end of June (6 months)% change 2023 / 2022% change 2023 / 2019
United States of America of which
Orlando-Sanford (SFB)1005,231-0.1%-26%10,553+2.1%-18%
Hollywood Burbank (BUR)MC*30,073+0.6%+0.2%56,410-0.9%+0.0%
Atlantic City (ACY)MC*2,426+3.5%+19%4,644+8.7%+8.8%
TOTAL 37,730+0.7%-3.6%71,607+0.1%-2.7%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
Saint-Domingue (SDQ)10012,662+11%+22%25,413+13%+23%
Puerto Plata (POP)100990-1.5%-32%2,770+13%-27%
Samana (AZS)100362x2.4+18%792x2.2-0.5%
La Isabela (JBQ)1001,876+3.7%-19%4,069+13%-17%
TOTAL 15,916+11%+9.9%33,146+15%+9.6%
Costa Rica
Guanacaste (LIR)454,344+2.1%+29%9,910+4.0%+23%
TOTAL 4,344+2.1%+29%9,910+4.0%+23%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
Santiago (SCL)4032,371+23%-8.8%67,631+20%-14%
TOTAL 32,371+23%-8.8%67,631+20%-14%
Brazil
Salvador (SSA)10012,535-1.6%+7.1%25,963-5.7%-7.1%
Manaus (MAO)1006,867+4.4%+1.6%13,927+0.8%+0.8%
Porto Velho (PVH)1001,343-15%-5.6%2,991+0.8%-8.1%
Boa Vista (BVB)100752+6.4%+27%1,482-1.2%+24%
Rio Branco (RBR)100723+29%-8.5%1,549+18%-8.9%
TOTAL 22,687+0.1%+4.0%46,837-2.8%-4.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports)
Kansai (KIX)4037,683+77%-28%70,389+77%-31%
Itami (ITM)4034,334+2.5%+0.0%68,234+7.5%-0.3%
Kobé (UKB)408,377+6.0%+11%16,958+11%+16%
TOTAL 80,394+28%-15%155,581+31%-16%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
Phnom Penh (PNH)709,258+85%-31%17,625x2.1-35%
Siem Reap (REP)702,891x5.8-68%6,090x7.6-72%
Sihanoukville (KOS)70485+14%-88%1,010+30%-87%
TOTAL 12,634x2.1-53%24,725x2.5-56%
Total VINCI Airports 540,321+12.8%-8.6%1,013,449+17.9%-10.6%
*MC: Management Contract



This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com



Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.