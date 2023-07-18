Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: 936263 | ISIN: GB0003385308 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W
18.07.2023 | 18:12
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The level of votes received is shown below.

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotesWithheld*
Ordinary Resolutions
  1. To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2023.
29,334,24399.96%12,0390.04%29,346,28216,044
  1. To approve the payment of a final dividend of 24.0 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2023.
29,340,31699.96%11,5200.04%29,351,83610,490
  1. To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 27 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
29,338,71499.96%12,1470.04%29,350,86111,465
  1. To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company.
28,985,74798.78%358,1121.22%29,343,85918,467
  1. To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company.
28,813,32698.20%527,8111.80%29,341,13721,189
  1. To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company.
24,617,57983.90%4,725,37116.10%29,342,95019,376
  1. To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company.
28,711,83897.85%632,0662.15%29,343,90418,422
  1. To elect Mr Tim Livett as a Director of the Company.
29,313,68299.93%21,1480.07%29,334,83027,496
  1. To elect Ms Jo Parfrey as a Director of the Company.
29,314,04199.92%22,0750.08%29,336,11626,210
  1. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.
29,289,74599.83%51,3260.17%29,341,07121,255
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
29,269,46199.77%67,3270.23%29,336,78825,538
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
29,265,81999.77%68,7040.23%29,334,52327,803
  1. To approve the proposed share split in the capital of the Company.
29,323,46899.92%22,8660.08%29,346,33412,453
  1. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.
27,896,37295.05%1,452,1094.95%29,348,48113,845
Special Resolutions
  1. To disapply the rights of pre -
emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 		27,881,02995.01%1,465,3624.99%29,346,39115,935
  1. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares.
27,856,09094.92%1,489,6145.08%29,345,70416,622
  1. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution)
29,035,37698.93%315,2351.07%29,350,61111,715
  1. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days.
29,301,63299.84%48,1490.16%29,349,78112,545

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue was 60,166,520 (with 4,892,258 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 60,166,520.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

18 July 2023

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913


