Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The level of votes received is shown below.
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|VotesWithheld*
|Ordinary Resolutions
|29,334,243
|99.96%
|12,039
|0.04%
|29,346,282
|16,044
|29,340,316
|99.96%
|11,520
|0.04%
|29,351,836
|10,490
|29,338,714
|99.96%
|12,147
|0.04%
|29,350,861
|11,465
|28,985,747
|98.78%
|358,112
|1.22%
|29,343,859
|18,467
|28,813,326
|98.20%
|527,811
|1.80%
|29,341,137
|21,189
|24,617,579
|83.90%
|4,725,371
|16.10%
|29,342,950
|19,376
|28,711,838
|97.85%
|632,066
|2.15%
|29,343,904
|18,422
|29,313,682
|99.93%
|21,148
|0.07%
|29,334,830
|27,496
|29,314,041
|99.92%
|22,075
|0.08%
|29,336,116
|26,210
|29,289,745
|99.83%
|51,326
|0.17%
|29,341,071
|21,255
|29,269,461
|99.77%
|67,327
|0.23%
|29,336,788
|25,538
|29,265,819
|99.77%
|68,704
|0.23%
|29,334,523
|27,803
|29,323,468
|99.92%
|22,866
|0.08%
|29,346,334
|12,453
|27,896,372
|95.05%
|1,452,109
|4.95%
|29,348,481
|13,845
|Special Resolutions
|27,881,029
|95.01%
|1,465,362
|4.99%
|29,346,391
|15,935
|27,856,090
|94.92%
|1,489,614
|5.08%
|29,345,704
|16,622
|29,035,376
|98.93%
|315,235
|1.07%
|29,350,611
|11,715
|29,301,632
|99.84%
|48,149
|0.16%
|29,349,781
|12,545
* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue was 60,166,520 (with 4,892,258 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 60,166,520.
The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
18 July 2023
