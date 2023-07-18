Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 18 July 2023. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast VotesWithheld* Ordinary Resolutions To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2023. 29,334,243 99.96% 12,039 0.04% 29,346,282 16,044 To approve the payment of a final dividend of 24.0 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2023. 29,340,316 99.96% 11,520 0.04% 29,351,836 10,490 To approve the Company's dividend policy as set out on page 27 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 29,338,714 99.96% 12,147 0.04% 29,350,861 11,465 To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company. 28,985,747 98.78% 358,112 1.22% 29,343,859 18,467 To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company. 28,813,326 98.20% 527,811 1.80% 29,341,137 21,189 To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company. 24,617,579 83.90% 4,725,371 16.10% 29,342,950 19,376 To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 28,711,838 97.85% 632,066 2.15% 29,343,904 18,422 To elect Mr Tim Livett as a Director of the Company. 29,313,682 99.93% 21,148 0.07% 29,334,830 27,496 To elect Ms Jo Parfrey as a Director of the Company. 29,314,041 99.92% 22,075 0.08% 29,336,116 26,210 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 29,289,745 99.83% 51,326 0.17% 29,341,071 21,255 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2023. 29,269,461 99.77% 67,327 0.23% 29,336,788 25,538 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 29,265,819 99.77% 68,704 0.23% 29,334,523 27,803 To approve the proposed share split in the capital of the Company. 29,323,468 99.92% 22,866 0.08% 29,346,334 12,453 To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 27,896,372 95.05% 1,452,109 4.95% 29,348,481 13,845 Special Resolutions To disapply the rights of pre - emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 27,881,029 95.01% 1,465,362 4.99% 29,346,391 15,935 To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. 27,856,090 94.92% 1,489,614 5.08% 29,345,704 16,622 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution) 29,035,376 98.93% 315,235 1.07% 29,350,611 11,715 That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. 29,301,632 99.84% 48,149 0.16% 29,349,781 12,545

* Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue was 60,166,520 (with 4,892,258 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 60,166,520.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.worldwidewh.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

18 July 2023

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913