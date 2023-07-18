Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

18 July 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES

In conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares currently held in treasury, being 4,892,258 has today been cancelled. The total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 60,166,520.

The figure of 60,166,520 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

