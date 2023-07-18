Green Stock News: Mobileye Introduces World's First Vision-Only Intelligent Speed Assist to Meets EU Standards

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY), a leading producer of autonomous driving technologies, has introduced the world's first vision-only Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) solution. Designed for automakers, this cutting-edge software helps meet new EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) standards without relying on third-party map or GPS data, and upgrades existing EyeQ4 and EyeQ6 chips with no new hardware required.

By accurately detecting speed limits, it can potentially reduce collisions by 30% and fatalities by 20%. The software's advanced features include lane-specific sign identification, handling new traffic signs, and understanding city entrances. Major auto groups will integrate it this year, with others following in 2024.

Dr. Gaby Hayon, Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Mobileye, stated: "After successfully surpassing GSR ISA standards during stringent testing, we look forward to collaborating with automakers to implement this lifesaving technology in Europe and beyond."

Mobileye is a leader of the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. To date, more than 140 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside.

Shares of Mobileye trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol MBLY. For more information visit www.greenstocknews.com

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/mobileye-mbly-introduces-world-s-first-vision-only-intelligent-speed-assist-to-meets-eu-standards

Disclaimer

This content is not financial advice and is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content and other materials including web content are based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or materials that it publishes electronically.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

John Jewell

Director of Communications

Green Stock News

john@greenstocknews.com

SOURCE: Green Stock News

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768661/Mobileye-MBLY-Introduces-Worlds-First-Vision-Only-Intelligent-Speed-Assist-to-Meets-EU-Standards