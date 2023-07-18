International Paper Company: Global Forest Stewardship Key to Building Better Future

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Forests play a vital role in the health of our ecosystems. They produce oxygen, clean water, improve air quality, store carbon, stabilize soil and provide wildlife habitat.

The sustainability of forests is not only integral to our business model, but also essential to the planet's ecosystems and climate health. It's no wonder, then, that we are steadfast in our commitment to global forest stewardship as a key to building a better future. International Paper sources fiber from forests that are healthy and growing.

As we deliver on our Vision 2030 responsible fiber sourcing target, each year we purchase and use:

51M tons of new and recycled fiber

tons of new and recycled fiber 4M tons of fiber fuel

tons of fiber fuel 5M tons of recovered fiber used to make fiberbased products

Our 2022 Fiber Sourcing: Transparency in Action

100% meets the FSC Controlled Wood Standard and International Paper 's Global Sourcing Policy

100% direct sourcing from uncertified forests traceable to origin

100% direct sourcing verified no conversion of HCVFs

100% indirect sourcing traceable to a country and county level of origin

100% suppliers monitored meet International Paper Supplier Code of Conduct

96.7% from forests within the U.S. 97.3% Southeast U.S. 2.7% Oregon

3.3% from forests in Canada (Alberta Province)

0% sourcing from Peatlands or High Carbon Stock Forest

0% sourcing from Intact Forest Lands (IFLs)

Our Vision 2030 progress

Our leadership in forest stewardship centers on two targets that are driving progress toward our Vision 2030 goal.

Goal: Lead forest stewardship efforts globally

Target: Source 100% of our fiber from sustainably managed forests or recovered fiber while safeguarding forests, watersheds and biodiversity.

Leveraging a broad range of tools to ensure responsible harvesting and purchasing of fiber from landowners and suppliers, we continually raise our stewardship game to enhance biodiversity and advance responsible sourcing and fiber renewability.

2022 Impact: 79% of fiber sourced in 2022 is verified as derived from a sustainably managed forest, or is third-party certified to a forest management standard such as FSC®, PEFC, SFI® or Recycled Content.

The remaining 21% of fiber volume complies with International Paper 's Global Fiber Procurement Policy; we will continue to increase verification efforts toward our Vision 2030 goal.

Goal: Lead forest stewardship efforts globally

Target: Conserve and restore 1 million acres (~400,000 hectares) of ecologically significant forestland.

Conservation and restoration are two areas where we can have a significant global impact through our long-standing partnerships with organizations such as World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

2022 Impact: 124,327 total acres of ecologically significant forestland have been conserved

Improved forest management on 8,973 acres as part of due diligence efforts in ForSite

As part of our Forestland Stewards initiative with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, we conserved and restored 113,956 acres

As part of our strategic partnership with WWF, conserved and restored 208 acres of rainforest in Brazil's Mogi Guaçu River basin Total goal completion progress: 361,023 acres (36%) since 2020

Our Approach

Recognizing that sustainably managed forests provide economic, social and environmental benefits, our approach centers on three elements of responsible forest stewardship: responsible fiber procurement, forest certification and stakeholder collaboration. We create the products our customers need while being a dutiful steward of the world's natural resources.

Responsible fiber procurement

It all starts with responsible and transparent sourcing. Our corporate fiber sourcing policy states, "We will not knowingly accept fiber from illegally logged forests or from forests where high conservation values are threatened by management activities."

To achieve this goal, we engage in responsible fiber sourcing, with the following highlights:

International Paper's Fiber Supply Team is a diverse group of more than 200 professionals who work together to ensure fiber is responsibly sourced across our mill footprint.

We have developed an internal mapping tool called ForSite, our industry-leading platform that exemplifies transparency, risk mitigation and targeted collaboration. ForSite enables us to know where our wood is coming from and ensure that the right resources and decisions are made before the fiber enters our mill system. (See next page.)

We maintain chain-of-custody certification at all mills, including certification to the FSC Controlled Wood Standard.

We have developed and continue to support the largest private landowner assistance program in the U.S. to offer FSC Forest Management Certification.

Because of our extensive fiber supply network and ForSite, we can connect our forest conservation partners with private forest landowners to help make a positive on-the-ground difference in the areas that matter most.

Of the ~51M tons of fiber that International Paper purchased in 2022 (including recycled)

32% from forests managed to FSC,® PEFC or SFI® Forest Management standards

37% verified through ForSite Geographic Information System (GIS) sourcing tool and sawmill due diligence

10% from recycled fiber purchased in North America

The remaining 21% of fiber volume complies with International Paper's Global Fiber Procurement Policy; we will continue to increase verification efforts toward our Vision 2030 goal.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768747/Global-Forest-Stewardship-Key-to-Building-Better-Future