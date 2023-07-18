Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB)and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2023:

66,966 shares

- €12,023,185

Over the first half of 2023, the following transactions were negotiated:

on buy side, 1,661,933 shares for €119,225,133 (11,117 transactions)

- on sell side, 1,645,891 shares for €118,184,579 (12,949 transactions)

As a reminder

On the last half year statement on December 31, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

67,024 shares

- €11,852,885

Over the second half of 2022, the following transactions have been negotiated since the launch of the contract on September 12, 2022:

on buy side, 815,911 shares, for €45,973,721 (5,304 transactions)

- on sell side, 853,487 shares, for €48,251,786 (6,640 transactions)

On September 12, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

95,500 shares

- €10,076,020

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs over 98,000 professionals.

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Clarisse Fort Hallereau

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 78 75

clarisse.forthallereau@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Lionel Benchimol

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27

lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com