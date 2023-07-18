Data Center As A Service Market to be Worth $461.44 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center as a service market size is estimated to reach USD 461.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The data center as a service (DCaaS) market growth can be attributed to the rising government support and higher spending by key players in the market. Further, the rising use of advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, IoT, and machine learning in data centers offer a wide array of benefits to organizations and is expected to drive the growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The storage segment is expected to register a CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growing adoption of cloud platforms to reduce the complexity of the growing data sets and the proliferation of data centers are expected to drive the demand for system infrastructure storage software worldwide.

The SMEs segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2030. Data Center-as-a-Service (DCaaS) provides SMEs with a favorable option to cut down on their overhead costs by shifting their workloads to the cloud.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2023 to 2030. Continued advances in the medical field and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in particular are accelerating the adoption of data center as a service in the healthcare industry vertical.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for data center development and infrastructure is growing in the region owing to the large data volumes generated by extensive telecom networks, large e-commerce customer base, and numerous service providers in the region, thereby resulting in high traffic flows in servers.

Read 130 page market research report, "Data Center As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Infrastructure (Servers, Storage, Networking), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Center As A Service Market Growth & Trends

Governments across the globe are supporting the development of data centers to build energy-efficient and reliable data storage facilities. Furthermore, key players such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, and Equinix are making significant investments in the development of advanced data center facilities across the globe. For instance, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced the launch of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region. This was the eighth AWS infrastructure Region in Europe these are the key factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the data center as a service market over the forecast period.

Data Center service providers offer data center services on rent or lease to clients. The rapid shift of various end-use companies toward Data Center services instead of settling up expensive data centers is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for Data Center solutions is encouraging various industry players to strengthen their Data Center as a service solutions portfolio to improve their brand representation. For instance, in July 2022, Data Holdings acquired Stack41 which provides data center management, cloud & virtual machines, cybersecurity, and other hosting services. The following acquisition is expected to help Data Holding in offering a group of fully outsourced data center services to the customers.

Data Center As A Service Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 96.32 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 461.44 billion Growth rate CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Data Center As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center as a service market based on infrastructure, organization size, vertical, and region:

Data Center As A Service Market - Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Servers

Storage

Networking

Data Center As A Service Market - Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Data Center As A Service Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Data Center As A Service Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

U.A.E



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Data Center As A Service Market

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

Alibaba

AT & T

Cloudian

365 Data Centers

Digital Reality

Cyxtera Technologies.

Digital Ocean, LLC.

Linode LLC.

Equinix, Inc.

Huawei

Amazom.com, Inc.

