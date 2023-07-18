AVIA Forms Pioneering Industry Collaborative to Identify AI Risks and Opportunities in Healthcare

Over 20 health systems, industry associations, and government leaders have joined AVIA's Generative AI Strategic Collaborative

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / AVIA, the nation's leading healthcare digital transformation partner, has announced the formation of its Generative AI Strategic Collaborative, a consortium of leading health systems, industry associations, technology experts, and government stakeholders. This pioneering collaborative will research and develop a comprehensive, actionable strategy for the adoption of generative AI capabilities in healthcare.

Generative AI-a category of artificial intelligence algorithms that generate new outputs based on the data they have been trained on-is poised to transform the delivery of healthcare, lower costs, and revolutionize the patient and provider experience. However, the healthcare industry has just started on the path toward unlocking AI's revolutionary potential. In response to overwhelming demand from its member health systems, AVIA is spearheading a first-of-its-kind collaborative research initiative to identify risks, opportunities, and actionable steps for responsible, impactful, and ethical healthcare AI adoption for the healthcare industry.

AVIA has rallied over 20 health systems, key industry associations, and government leaders-including Providence, Memorial Hermann Health System, MedStar Health, Geisinger, the American Hospital Association, and others-to produce a board-ready, network-validated expert playbook that will be shared with participating organizations. The report will outline actionable strategies to invest in and deploy AI in a way that benefits not just health systems and solution companies but patients, clinicians, and caregivers.

This critical research will address "now, near, and far" concerns for topics such as:

Key AI Opportunities and Risks

IP and Data Rights/Ownership

Privacy and Regulatory Implications

Governance Oversight and Deployment Framework and Recommendations

Federated AI Trust Framework

Ethics, Patient Transparency, and Health Equity Framework

Priority Use Cases for Immediate Benefit

Karen Murphy, EVP, Chief Innovation and Digital Transformation Officer at Geisinger believes "this AVIA-led initiative provides a unique opportunity for Geisinger to collaborate with other health systems, national industry experts and technology leaders. Together, we can navigate new waters, develop and share best practices, insights and lessons learned - all in the mission of leveraging technology to transform health care."

"Generative AI is a true 'make or break' opportunity for the healthcare industry," said AVIA CEO Linda Finkel. "Health systems that step up to the plate stand to reap enormous benefits, as do their patients and clinicians. Health systems that opt to watch from the sidelines - or find themselves unprepared to navigate the risks - will find themselves quickly outpaced and left behind."

Participants are among the first health systems to perform serious and thorough research into the practical side of AI adoption, supported by leading experts in healthcare AI, ethics, and regulatory oversight.

"Providence is excited to be part of the AVIA-led initiative, embracing the power of collaboration at an inflection point for the technology enablement of healthcare across the industry. By collaborating with other health systems, industry experts, and technology leaders, we are leaning into the transformational potential of generative AI to responsibly and rapidly learn while translating our learnings into change," says Sara Vaezy, Providence's EVP and Chief Strategy and Digital Officer at Providence.

"By participating in this consortium, Memorial Hermann Health System is tapping into a collaborative ecosystem that harnesses the collective intelligence and experience of leading institutions. Together, we can navigate the complexities of AI, establish best practices, and drive innovation for the benefit of patients and the industry as a whole," adds Eric Smith, SVP and Chief Digital Officer.

"We must act quickly to influence how AI can positively transform health care. MedStar Health is proud to join this collaborative to address pressing questions and collectively work to accelerate AI making a difference for patients and care teams," said Bill Sheahan, MedStar Health's Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director of the MedStar Institute for Innovation.

A partial list of participating organizations includes:

Children's Health

Geisinger

Henry Ford Health

MedStar Health

Memorial Hermann Health System

MemorialCare

MUSC Health

NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health

Northwestern Medicine

Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Providence

RUSH

Sentara

Silver Cross Hospital

? The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

? University Hospitals

By joining this pioneering initiative, participating health systems will be working to develop guidelines, actionable steps, and solutions to shape the future of healthcare using shared resources and expertise.

Contact AVIA at genai@avia.health to learn more.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. The AVIA Network provides unique opportunities for health system and industry leaders to come together, access leading market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and leverage results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and select digital health solutions, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Ashley Richardson

Aria Marketing for AVIA

arichardson@ariamarketing.com

850-346-4145

SOURCE: AVIA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768741/AVIA-Forms-Pioneering-Industry-Collaborative-to-Identify-AI-Risks-and-Opportunities-in-Healthcare