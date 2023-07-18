Content Writer Achieves Milestone With Expansion Into the Chinese Market

POZNAN, POLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Content Writer, an internationally recognized copywriting agency, recently announced its official expansion into the Chinese market with the launch of the contentwriter.cn website. The pioneering Polish company plans further expansion, targeting Hong Kong later this year.

Bartosz Ciesielski - CEO of Content Writer

Bartosz Ciesielski - Founder of Content Writer

In recent years, the Eastern world has emerged as a potent market teeming with potential, with the Indian Peninsula boasting the largest concentration of copywriters globally. Capitalizing on this shift, Content Writer has also spread its wings in various budding Asian markets such as Vietnam, Japan, and the Philippines.

The expansion into China signifies a critical milestone for the organization, especially considering the demanding nature of this project, due to considerable cultural differences. Preparation for this expansion has been underway since mid-2020, highlighting the company's commitment to this venture.

"The real challenge was preparing the technical infrastructure for a completely different writing system and establishing a deep rapport with local writers who would represent Content Writer," said Bartosz Ciesielski, founder of Content Writer Poland, when asked about the initial hurdles faced during the expansion process. He further credited the successful launch to the company's collaboration with local Chinese copywriters and translators.

Monika Kowalik, the project manager, pointed out the uniqueness of their services, being the first entity in the world to prepare content in different languages and dialects by local copywriters and specialists. "This ability to support companies in their pursuit of globalization has encouraged us to expand and bring foreign writers to our team," Kowalik explained.

Interestingly, the company's expansion plans do not stop at mainland China. As per Bartosz Ciesielski, the groundwork in the Chinese market has paved the way for them to venture into Hong Kong later this year, a key location due to its use of Cantonese, a rarer variant of the Chinese language.

"This move will allow us to bring in more local copywriters who speak this language, broadening our service offerings for clients wishing to establish themselves in this small but economically influential region," Ciesielski added.

As Content Writer continues its global march, it indeed carves out a path for companies seeking to globalize their content, thereby creating a significant impact on the international business landscape.

Contact Information

Julia Markiewicz

Marketing Manager

julia.markiewicz@contentwriter.co

SOURCE: Content Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768770/Content-Writer-Achieves-Milestone-With-Expansion-Into-the-Chinese-Market