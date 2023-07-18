Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 juillet/July 2023) - The common shares of Gamelancer Media Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on July 18, 2023.

Gamelancer Media Corp. has been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Les actions ordinaires de Gamelancer Media Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 18 juillet 2023.

Gamelancer Media Corp. a été approuvé pour inscription à la Bourse de Toronto.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 18 juillet/July 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GMNG

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.