New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - In a visionary move aimed at elevating the gaming experiences of its diverse gaming universe, Green Grey Holding, a renowned player in interactive mobile entertainment, is proud to announce its partnership with MetaMarket. This strategic collaboration will involve integrating innovative loyalty tools and mechanics into Green Grey Holding's array of gaming products, as well as assisting in the development of new platforms and features.





Green Grey Holding, an international tech company with a knack for delivering high-quality gaming experiences, has established its footprint across several domains, including game development, technological publishing, and advertising networks.

The company's game portfolio includes prominent titles such as "Raid & Rush", "Series", "Word Estate", among many others. Also, Green Grey Holding has demonstrated a forward-thinking approach in the gaming industry by launching the MetaGame platform, a unifying gaming universe with hundreds of titles.

"Being at the forefront of innovation has always been our driving force," remarks Dima Morozov, Founder and CEO of Green Grey Holding. "The mechanics we're developing in collaboration with MetaMarket are not only enhancing our gaming ecosystem's efficiency and experience but also laying the foundation for future advancements in digital technologies. This partnership is about creating possibilities for tomorrow while delivering excellent experiences today."

MetaMarket, a recently established consulting and development company, is pioneering in the realm of loyalty mechanics and tools facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI). The MetaMarket SDK is designed for game studios to incorporate advanced loyalty mechanics into their games. Through these mechanics, gamers are capable of claiming their in-game assets in the form of Badges and utilizing them across different platforms connected to MetaMarket's infrastructure.

The company's emphasis on constant refinement and enhancement ensures that they deliver state-of-the-art solutions that are both innovative and reliable. Their team has a proven record of assisting game studios in elevating their monetization and retention rates.

"The partnership with Green Grey Holding represents a significant milestone for us," shares Igor Lyubimtsev, CEO of MetaMarket. "Our mission has always been to create engaging gaming experiences, and we're confident that our unique mechanics and tools will significantly enhance the already vibrant gaming universe that Green Grey has created."

The collaboration signifies an ambitious endeavor to incorporate MetaMarket's custom loyalty mechanics into Green Grey Holding's product ecosystem. By weaving in innovative tools such as the backing pool, AI markup protocol, and base-level pricing protocols, this partnership aims to heighten security, promote interoperability, and boost the efficiency of the gaming ecosystem.

MetaMarket's role in the partnership extends beyond the initial integration, with a commitment to providing continuous support, maintenance, and updates to Green Grey Holding's gaming products. This pledge to excellence further solidifies the partnership's dedication to delivering seamless and high-quality gaming experiences.

Sharing a commitment to innovation and enhanced user experiences, Green Grey Holding and MetaMarket's collaboration is centered on elevating the interactive dimensions of the gaming industry. This partnership will focus on delivering enriched gaming experiences and redefining user interaction through their collective expertise and cooperation.

