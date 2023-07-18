TribalScale Welcomes Timothy Quinn as Chief Technology Officer

Robert Brennan Hart named Director of Strategic Accounts

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / TribalScale, a global digital innovation firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Timothy Quinn as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Robert Brennan Hart as a Director of Strategic Accounts. Both Quinn and Hart bring extensive experience and expertise to their respective roles, further strengthening TribalScale's position as a leading provider of digital solutions.

Timothy Quinn, who joins TribalScale as the new CTO, is a seasoned technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Quinn has a deep understanding of emerging technologies and their impact on businesses. Prior to joining TribalScale, Quinn built, grew, and ran various renowned technology companies, where he led large-scale digital transformations and spearheaded the development of cutting-edge solutions.

Quinn's strategic vision and technical acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead TribalScale's technology initiatives. His expertise in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and natural language processing, as well as cybersecurity, data governance, and supply chain automation, will be invaluable in driving innovation and delivering exceptional results for TribalScale's clients. By leveraging his vast experience, Quinn will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's technology strategy and further enhancing its portfolio of digital services.

TribalScale's newly appointed CTO, Timothy Quinn shared his outlook: "As a technologist, I want to fundamentally change how businesses think about code. That means showing that high-quality, design-driven code, deep domain expertise and cross-platform user experiences are just as important as any other facets of a business. At a time when many big consulting firms are encouraging throwaway code and legacy infrastructure, we're focused on building things right in maintainable tech stacks and contributing to local technology supply chains."

Robert Brennan Hart, the newly appointed Director of Strategic Accounts, brings with him a wealth of experience in building and nurturing strong client relationships. With a distinguished 20-year career holding various senior executive and board appointments in the technology, telecommunications and media industries, Hart has consistently delivered successful outcomes for clients across multiple industries.

In his prior role as the founder and CEO of the Canadian Cloud Council, Mr. Hart was recognized by the United Nations as one of the 'World's Top 70 Digital Leaders' and HotTopics as one of the 'World's Top 100 Meaningful Business Leaders'. His deep understanding of market dynamics and ability to align business goals with technology solutions make him an exceptional addition to TribalScale's business development team.

Hart's role as the Director of Strategic Accounts will be instrumental in expanding TribalScale's client base and strengthening existing partnerships. His passion for delivering value and his strategic approach to account management will ensure that TribalScale continues to meet and exceed client expectations. Hart's ability to identify growth opportunities and tailor solutions to meet specific client needs will be vital in driving TribalScale's continued success in the market.

TribalScale's CEO, Sheetal Jaitly, expressed his excitement about welcoming Timothy Quinn and Robert Brennan Hart: "Their extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. We are confident that their leadership will further strengthen TribalScale's position as a leading digital innovation firm."

