Zib Digital AU: Universal Analytics is Officially Replaced by Google Analytics 4. Here's Everything to Know, According to Zib Digital

The highly anticipated moment has arrived - the sun is setting on Universal Analytics (UA) and migration to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is essential to ensure continued website measurement.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / GA4, the latest iteration of Google's web analytics platform, offers businesses comprehensive insights into user behaviour on their websites and apps. According to the leading digital marketing agency Brisbane-wide, Zib Digital, Google has incorporated some key elements from UA into GA4, easing the transition for existing users. However, GA4 has advanced features and a more holistic approach to data analysis.

To aid users accustomed to UA, GA4 maintains familiar concepts and metrics like sessions and users. Zib Digital says this continuity in terminology bridges the gap between the two versions, facilitating a smoother adaptation process.

Zib Digital says GA4 offers increased customisation and flexibility compared to UA. Users can define and track events based on their specific business needs, allowing for more granular data collection and analysis. This enhancement recognises the diverse requirements of businesses, empowering them to tailor analytics to their unique goals.

While Google has provided extensive documentation, guides and resources to aid businesses in their migration from UA to GA4, Zib Digital is committed to offering support and assistance to their clients, ensuring a seamless transition and effective utilisation of GA4's new features and capabilities.

As the premier SEO agency Brisbane-wide, Zib Digital points out the transition empowers businesses with a more powerful and future-proof analytics solution, all while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Looking towards the future, Zib Digital says GA4 promises a bright outlook with benefits including cross-platform and cross-device tracking, allowing users to trace a customer's journey across mobile apps and websites. Cross-device tracking enables the monitoring of a single user's journey across multiple devices, providing valuable insights.

The leaders in SEO Brisbane-wide say other advantages of GA4 include first-party cookies for compliance with data privacy laws, more custom dimensions and metrics, enhanced data visualisation capabilities and a measurement model based on events and parameters, offering greater flexibility.

As Universal Analytics fades into the past, GA4 emerges as the leading force in analytics. Embracing GA4 will unlock a wealth of opportunities for businesses, propelling them forward in the digital landscape.

To discuss the next steps and to book in a migration session, contact Zib Digital.

