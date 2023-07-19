Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - WAGMI Games is excited to announce the upcoming listing of its token ($WAGMIGAMES) on Gate.io, one of the world's leading centralized exchanges, on July 19, 2023.

With a user base of over 13 million, Gate.io's inclusion will significantly enhance the token's accessibility. This top-10 listing marks a significant milestone for WAGMI Games, as they actively pursue listings on tier-1 exchanges throughout the summer.

The team is gearing up for an impressive marketing plan, set to be unveiled in August and September, as they strive for mass adoption and global recognition.





Official Gate.io Listing Details - https://www.gate.io/startup/839

Important Listing Details & Information

Pair: WAGMIGAMES/USDT

Deposit: LIVE

Start-up Campaign:

Start time: July 18, 2023 | 18:00 UTC

End time: July 18, 2023 | 12:00 UTC

Trading: July 19, 2023 | 2pm UTC

Marking a monumental achievement, WAGMI Games is set to embark on its most significant CEX listing to date, serving as a prelude to their comprehensive marketing strategy and WAGMISummer catalysts.

Despite navigating the challenging bear market, the team has diligently built their presence, making strategic hires of web2 gaming luminaries, including Brent Pease, former Director of Operations at Electronic Arts.

Moreover, by leveraging AAA art and game studios for their development, WAGMI Games now stands in a position of strength to enter the market. In a decentralized landscape brimming with chaos, memes, and illegitimacy, WAGMI Games seeks to redefine industry standards by bringing forth utility and exceptional quality.

With Tier 1 exchanges like Gate.io consistently seeking projects of distinction, WAGMI Games eagerly embraces this secure platform to amplify token volume, expand the holder base, and gain unparalleled traction.

What To Expect For The WAGMISummer Event

While the gate.io listing signifies a significant milestone, it merely scratches the surface of what lies ahead in the coming weeks and months.

Major catalysts

Major announcements

Major partnerships

Major advisors

Launch of WAGMI Defense Beta on the app stores

Massive PR & Marketing Campaign





WAGMISummer

About WAGMI Games

WAGMI Games is an innovative web3 entertainment franchise that bridges the gap between web3 technology and traditional gaming.

Spearheaded by their flagship title, WAGMI Defense, the franchise is poised to launch its BETA version on app stores this summer, with a global release planned for later this year. What sets WAGMI Defense apart is its groundbreaking feature of enabling in-app NFTs (game assets) to be purchased using conventional currency (credit cards), making it an appealing choice for both the 3% of gamers already immersed in crypto and the remaining 97% seeking a fun and rewarding gaming experience.

With an unwavering ambition, the team has set their sights on becoming one of the premier gaming projects in the web3 sphere and the broader web3 industry. Their dedication and relentless pursuit of this goal leave no room for complacency.

