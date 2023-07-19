Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A2PREX | ISIN: US00901B1052 | Ticker-Symbol: HXB2
Tradegate
18.07.23
15:01 Uhr
0,565 Euro
+0,020
+3,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 01:34
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Issues Notice that an Unaffiliated Third Party and Organization are Providing False Information Related to Relationship with Company and its Affiliates

OCALA, Fla., July 18, 2023promoting misinformation related to AIM's ongoing clinical activities, and the profile purports to be linked to the organization Clavinvest. The unauthorized and unaffiliated profile uses AIM's logo and copyrighted imagery to provide the impression that it has a formal relationship with AIM concerning AIM's activities with Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands and Prof. C.H.J. van Eijck. Among other things, the LinkedIn profile promotes inaccurate information on its relationship with AIM related to the ongoing clinical efforts in pancreatic cancer, refers the reader to an entity that could falsely be interpreted to be AIM's European subsidiary and implies that this entity will be raising funds.

The Company has no association whatsoever with the unauthorized third party or any related profiles associated with Clavinvest. AIM is taking all of the necessary actions to remove and eliminate this unauthorized activity.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen®and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.


