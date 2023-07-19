CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings AI-Driven Solutions Enhancing Revenue & Customer Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce its groundbreaking advancements in user experience and revenue growth through the successful implementation of cutting-edge AI tools and solutions. With the integration of AI-driven solutions, including Pluggi, POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), and Springbig (NASDAQ: SBIG), the Company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize how customers interact with and shop for cannabis. These developments have not only enhanced the user experience but also led to significant average basket increases, solidifying CLS Holdings' position as an industry frontrunner.

CLS Holdings recognizes the importance of leveraging technology to deliver exceptional customer service, optimize operations, and achieve remarkable financial results. The resounding success of these tools allows the Company to maximize the value of its existing assets without the need to raise any additional capital to achieve those increases. These advancements will have a direct positive impact on the Company's financial performance. The immediate added value and growth potential of these AI tools position the Company favorably in a competitive market.

"We are thrilled to report the remarkable success achieved through the utilization of our AI tools and solutions," said Andrew Glashow, CEO at CLS Holdings. "Pluggi, POSaBIT, and Springbig have revolutionized the cannabis retail experience, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, revenue growth, and investor value. CLS Holdings remains committed to driving innovation in the cannabis industry, continually seeking opportunities to enhance user experiences and optimize operations."

At the forefront of CLS Holdings' AI-driven innovation is Pluggi, an AI budtender chatbot developed to simplify dispensary shopping and provide customers with relevant product recommendations within seconds. Pluggi's ability to generate personalized suggestions has yielded exceptional results, with 72% of users returning to Pluggi for recommendations repeatedly. The implementation of Pluggi, known on the Oasis website as "Bud", has demonstrated an impressive 15.6x return on investment, with an average monthly revenue increase of $3,900 compared to a $250 monthly cost.

"The AI-powered budtender Pluggi has been able to provide our customers with expert product recommendations. Customers can feel confident when exploring new products, and Pluggi's personalized guidance has elevated the store's basket size and order totals. Pluggi is transforming the online shopping experience one recommendation at a time," said Andrew Glashow, the CEO of CLS Holdings.

To further enhance operations and elevate customer satisfaction, CLS Holdings has also partnered with POSaBIT, a leading point-of-sale (POS) system provider in the cannabis industry. POSaBIT provides a comprehensive payments infrastructure with full debit processing, inventory management, real-time data, customer profiles, and transactional efficiency, eliminating the need for multiple solutions. The implementation of POSaBIT has been an exceptional success for CLS' retail dispensary, Oasis Cannabis, enabling revenue growth, ensuring compliance, and providing an outstanding customer and staff experience.

Additionally, CLS Holdings enlists the expertise of Springbig, a leading cannabis marketing platform, to manage the dispensary loyalty program through its text messaging engine. Following five years of proven effectiveness, Oasis Cannabis Dispensary is now utilizing Springbig to roll out its new VIP loyalty program. By leveraging Springbig's loyalty program tools, Oasis Cannabis engages customers through text messages, informing them about exclusive discounts and rewards. The Springbig loyalty program, which offers cash-back points, incentivizes customers to spend more on each purchase, thus increasing customer retention. Additionally, its harmonious integration with any POS system allows seamless tracking of data and customer information.

Further AI-driven solutions on the horizon for CLS Holdings include Autonomous Cannabis Cultivation, a technology that utilizes data to create reports and recommendations to enhance cultivation operations, as well as Drone Imaging Cultivation, an AI-powered drone that scouts and assesses cultivation operations.

CLS Holdings' relentless pursuit of innovation and dedication to leveraging AI tools and modern solutions have propelled the company to the forefront of the cannabis industry. The successful integration of Pluggi, POSaBIT, and Springbig has not only improved user experience but also delivered revenue and operational results.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences."

The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location, within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, in combination with its delivery service to residents, allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, Oasis commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products.

http://oasiscannabis.com

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company that offers a wide variety of products with consistent results. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada.

https://citytrees.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the "forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

