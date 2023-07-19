Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Year-to-Date Earnings of $13.1 Million, Gross Loans at All Time High

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Year-to-date earnings totaled $13.1 million as compared to $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $3.37, representing an increase of $1.46 per share, or 77.1%. In the first six months of 2023, losses on securities sold totaled $2.3 million as compared $7.3 million in 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, deposit balances totaled $1.799 billion, a decrease of $101.2 million from

December 31, 2022, which represented a 5.3% decrease. For the second quarter, deposit balances fell by $42.3 million, or 2.3%.

"The banking environment continues to be a challenging one," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "While the economy and rate volatility are difficult to manage, we are very pleased with our financial results. Deposit outflows have slowed for the time being and our net interest margin appears to be stabilizing. Growing our GAAP capital was our primary focus one year ago and we have significantly increased our capital levels. Currently, we are diligently managing our net interest margin and on hand liquidity, but at this point those metrics are strong."

Q2 Highlights

The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2023:

On July 18, 2023, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 7, 2023 for shareholders of record on July 28, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, gross loans totaled $1.026 billion representing an increase from June 30, 2022 of $17.1 million.

The Bank's return on assets increased to 1.30% from 0.68% primarily due to the aforementioned security sales and increases in net interest income.

The Bank's return on equity was 15.21% as compared to 7.51% one year ago.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $121.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $136.5 million at June 30, 2022. The Bank has made a concerted effort to maintain large cash balances through security sales and paydowns without full reinvestment of principal.

Investments

The book value of the Bank's investment portfolio totaled $850.9 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $163.2 million from June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, $142.8 million in securities were classified as held-to-maturity as compared to $139.6 million as of June 30, 2022. Yields on securities have significantly increased from 2.07% for the first six months of 2022 to 3.25% for the first six months of 2023. Yields have increased due to new purchases and floating rate securities repricing upwards.

During the quarter, the Bank sold securities for $34.3 million resulting in a $1.9 million loss. The sale was executed as favorable pricing existed on some tax-exempt municipal securities. The sales resulted in additional cash on hand and also increased the yield on earning assets.

Loans and Credit Quality

Gross loans reached an all-time high of $1.026 billion as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $20.5 million from December 31, 2022 and an increase of $17.1 million from June 30, 2022. During 2023, loan growth has come primarily from multi-family loans, municipal loans and construction and land development loans. While loan pricing has increased we continue to see moderate demand from our customer base.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.22% of gross loans as compared to 1.36% one year ago. The Bank has allocated $1,085,000 to the loan loss provisions through the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $106,000 through the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in allowance percentage was primarily attributable to the required implementation of Current Expected Credit Loss Model, effective January 1, 2023.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans representing 0.14% of gross loans as of June 30, 2023. This is a slight increase from 0.04% as of June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased by $164.9 million, or 8.4%, from June 30, 2022. From March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023 total deposits decreased $42.3 million, or 2.3%. Non-interest deposits totaled $415.2 million as of June 30, 2023, which represents 23.1% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits increased 64 basis points to 0.91% as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Construction on the Union Gap facility is nearing completion. The Bank anticipates opening that location sometime during the third quarter. The branch will house traditional banking services along with a mortgage lender and MRS Insurance personnel.

Equity

Tier 1 capital remains strong. Tier 1 capital increased to $243.5 million from $219.5 at June 30, 2023, due to earnings less dividends paid during 2023.

GAAP capital reflected an increase of $22.6 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $24.0 million from December 31, 2022. The Bank entered into three swaps with notional value of $125 million during 2023 that effectively turn some of the Bank's fixed rate securities into floating rate securities. An unrealized gain of $1.3 million existed on those swaps as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 9.07% as compared to 7.36% one year ago.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $32.9 million compared to $28.2 million in the same period one year ago. The increase from the prior quarter was a result of increasing loan income of $3.5 million, securities income of $3.3 million and from higher rates paid on cash balances with other institutions totaling $2.2 million. Interest income has increased as a result of the increasing yield curve, which positively affects variable rate assets and also causes higher rates on new loans, securities and cash.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income increased $974,000 over the prior year, however net interest income decreased $1.7 million over the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to increasing cost of funds on deposits, which increased approximately $2.0 million quarter over quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.30% for the first six months of 2023, compared to 2.67% during the first six months of 2022. The improvement in net interest income is attributable to higher yields on earning assets.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $7.4 million in the first six months of 2023 as compared to $2.0 million in the first six months of 2022. Losses on securities sales represented $7.3 million of the reduction in income in 2022. The Bank has realized $2.3 million in losses through the first six months of 2023, a reduction of $5.0 million. As mortgage refinances have slowed, income from mortgage banking operations has decreased to $676,000 in the first six months of 2023 as compared to $1,423,000 in the first six months of 2022. Income from insurance commission and fees increased to $3.88 million from $3.54 million in the first six months of 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $23.3 million in the first six months of 2023, as compared to $21.6 million in the first six months of 2022.

Increases in salary and benefits were primarily responsible for the increase in non-interest expense. As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $1.1 million, or 8.5%.

Data processing costs have also increased 15.8%, or $415,000, from the prior year and occupancy costs have increased $324,000.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 57.8% in the first six months of 2023 as compared to 71.5% in the first six months of 2022.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalent: Cash & due from banks $ 26,674 $ 24,027 $ 24,755 Interest bearing deposits 91,422 82,565 101,080 Fed funds sold 3,179 3,863 10,634 Total Cash and Cash Equivalent 121,275 110,455 136,469

Securities available for sale 627,646 691,926 804,607 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

of $22, $347 and $0, respectively 142,796 144,381 139,637 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 2,505 2,505 2,669 Loans held for sale 165 4 564

Loans 1,026,191 1,016,257 1,009,137 Allowance for credit losses (12,540 ) (12,831 ) (13,686 ) Net loans 1,013,651 1,003,426 995,451

Premises and equipment 20,749 19,286 16,824 Accrued interest receivable 8,081 8,486 8,442 Other real estate and foreclosed assets 97 - - Bank Owned Life Insurance 26,447 26,275 26,823 Goodwill 7,576 7,576 7,576 Intangibles 3,633 3,715 3,969 Mortgage servicing rights 2,587 2,628 2,732 Net deferred tax assets 21,634 21,293 15,885 Other assets 9,890 7,861 9,611

Total assets $ 2,008,732 $ 2,049,817 $ 2,171,259

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 415,164 $ 425,526 $ 459,975 Savings and interest-bearing demand 1,023,585 1,093,805 1,315,476 Time 360,056 321,767 188,298 Total deposits 1,798,805 1,841,098 1,963,749

Accrued interest payable 1,526 1,060 334 Short-term borrowings 13,350 14,163 36,213 Other liabilities 12,697 15,326 11,227

Total liabilities 1,826,378 1,871,647 2,011,523

Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2023 -- 3,883,981;

3/31/2023 -- 3,883,971; 6/30/2022 -- 3,883,816 -- -- -- Additional paid-in capital 4,721 4,660 4,432 Treasury stock (16,784 ) (16,784 ) (16,784 ) Retained Earnings 268,517 263,123 244,560 Other comprehensive income (74,266 ) (72,986 ) (72,472 ) Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity 182,188 178,013 159,736

Noncontrolling interests 166 157 -- Total shareholders' equity 182,354 178,170 159,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,008,732 $ 2,049,817 $ 2,171,259

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the six months ended, June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 22,511 $ 19,016 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 2,457 219 Securities available for sale: Taxable 11,544 7,442 Tax-exempt 1,156 3,247 Securities held to maturity: Taxable 1,586 357 Tax-exempt 92 6 Total interest income 39,346 30,287

Interest Expense Deposits 6,386 2,043 Short-term borrowings 59 34 Total interest expense 6,445 2,077

Net interest income 32,901 28,210

Provision for Credit Losses 1,085 106

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,816 28,104

Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,103 1,007 Mortgage banking operations 676 1,423 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (2,258 ) (7,272 ) Brokerage commissions 520 575 Insurance commissions and fees 3,883 3,541 Net interchange income (expense) 2,512 1,711 BOLI cash value 342 338 Dividends from correspondent banks 47 43 Other 569 617 Total non-interest income 7,394 1,983

Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,473 12,412 Occupancy and equipment 1,947 1,623 Audits and examinations 196 349 State and local business and occupation taxes 655 563 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 523 341 Legal and professional fees 507 424 Check losses and charge-offs 269 246 Low income housing investment losses 326 353 Data processing 3,039 2,624 Product delivery 630 613 Other 1,735 2,032 Total non-interest expense 23,300 21,580

Income before income taxes 15,910 8,507

Income Taxes 2,783 1,088

Net income $ 13,127 $ 7,419

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank 13,111 7,419

Earnings Per Share Basic $ 3.38 $ 1.91 Diluted $ 3.37 $ 1.91

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest Income Loans $ 11,559 $ 10,952 $ 9,819 Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions 990 1,467 187 Securities available for sale: Taxable 5,975 5,568 3,697 Tax-exempt 467 689 1,602 Securities held to maturty: Taxable 781 804 357 Tax-exempt 46 46 6 Total interest income 19,818 19,526 15,668

Interest Expense Deposits 4,156 2,230 1,014 Short-term borrowings 52 7 18 Total interest expense 4,208 2,237 1,032

Net interest income 15,610 17,289 14,636

Provision for Credit Losses 480 605 59

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,130 16,684 14,577

Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 562 541 515 Mortgage banking operations 364 312 668 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale (1,893 ) (365 ) (7,407 ) Brokerage commissions 250 270 299 Insurance commissions and fees 2,020 1,863 1,868 Net interchange income (expense) 1,152 1,360 1,057 BOLI cash value 172 170 170 Dividends from correspondent banks 20 27 18 Other 283 287 306 Total non-interest income 2,930 4,465 (2,506 )

Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,399 7,075 6,007 Occupancy and equipment 1,019 928 717 Audits and examinations 106 89 156 State and local business and occupation taxes 332 323 285 FDIC insurance & WA state assessments 358 165 169 Legal and professional fees 262 245 215 Check losses and charge-offs 152 117 113 Low income housing investment losses 171 155 209 Data processing 1,500 1,539 1,340 Product delivery 316 314 290 Other 929 806 1,054 Total non-interest expense 11,544 11,756 10,555

Income before income taxes 6,516 9,393 1,516

Income Taxes 1,113 1,670 175

Net income $ 5,403 $ 7,723 $ 1,341

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 6 -- Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank $ 5,394 $ 7,717 $ 1,341

Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.99 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.99 $ 0.34



