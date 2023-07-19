Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.07.2023 | 05:30
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascenda appoints Gautam Thapar as Chief Product Officer

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the rewards infrastructure company for the world, today announced the appointment of Gautam Thapar as the company's Chief Product Officer (CPO). Gautam joins their executive team to lead their product vision as the company addresses the growing demand from financial services brands across the globe for Ascenda's best-in-class rewards infrastructure.

Ascenda welcomes Gautam Thapar as Chief Product Officer

Thapar brings nearly two decades of technology and product leadership experience at big tech firms like Microsoft, Meta and Amazon. At Microsoft, he incubated their low code apps platform, PowerApps which has since grown to millions of monthly active users with a revenue north of $2B. He also led the development of their low code AI platform, AI Builder. At Meta (fka Facebook) he built a suite of products in the Ads & Analytics team helping B2B partners better manage Risk and Fraud. Most recently, Thapar was VP Enterprise and GTM at Rapid (fka Rapid API) where he launched the company's enterprise business and product led acquisition/growth strategy.

"Ascenda brings together the best-in-business rewards professionals, a robust and scalable technology platform and a reputation for launching industry changing products," said Thapar. "I am truly humbled and excited to join the Ascenda team at this exciting inflection point in their growth journey; from supporting the who's who in banking rewards programs to becoming the rewards platform of choice in the growing world of modern Financial Services. "

As part of Ascenda's leadership team, Thapar will lead Ascenda's product function to drive best-in-class culture and execution across product management, growth, delivery, and design.

Kyle Armstrong, CEO and co-founder:"We are delighted Gautam will be joining our executive team. Gautam brings world class experience in building and scaling business products at startups and global technology companies alike. I am truly excited about the leadership Gautam brings to Ascenda as we deliver on our mission of accelerating the growth of financial services."

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers innovative premium rewards programs that accelerate the growth of financial services and merchants. The company delivers easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure to rapidly scale acquisition, engagement, cross-selling, and retention.

Serving major financial services brands and disruptive fintechs across the globe, Ascenda's clients include Brex, HSBC, Virgin Money, American Express, and Capital One.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157123/AscendaAppointsGautamThaparCPO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948326/Ascenda_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascenda-appoints-gautam-thapar-as-chief-product-officer-301880480.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.