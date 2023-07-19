Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - RARE EARTH RIDGE CORP. (the "Company" or "Rare Earth Ridge"), reports that further to its news release dated July 6, 2023, the Company stated as a follow up to the July 2023 program, the Company has received approval from the BC government for a 1,800m drill permit. The Company should have stated that Rare Earth Ridge has an application for a 1,800m drill permit with the BC government and that prior to the approval and issuance of the permit, the Company is required to post a security deposit of $131,000, which it has not completed at this time.

Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with its 100% owned Mount Major Hart property located in British Columbia. The Company is focussed on rare earth elements and rare metals, particularly lithium and rubidium. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.rareearthridgeresources.com.

"Barry Miller"

President, CEO and Director

T: (778) 232-1878

E: barry@rareearthridge.com

