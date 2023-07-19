An Ontario-based media agency introduces a new way for businesses to acquire leads online without resorting to traditional digital marketing strategies.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2023) - Bruno Auger Marketing launches turnkey lead generation solutions for businesses that are looking to acquire pre-built and pre-ranked assets for their digital marketing. The media agency based in Thunder Bay, Ontario specializes in producing web properties, which are intended for use by various types of enterprises within and outside the province.

Bruno Auger Marketing Launches Web Assets For Digital Marketing Lead Generation

The Thunder Bay area is home to businesses of all sizes, national companies, and other well-respected names from diverse industries. The agency's newest launch endeavors to provide these brands with a fail-safe strategy for finding new leads amid a saturated and volatile market.

Similar to SEO services, Bruno Auger aims to assist its clients in securing high rankings on Google and other search engines so they can drive a steady stream of traffic to their websites. The agency offers off-the-shelf solutions that have been pre-set to target high-value leads.

The assets, which can either be individual pages or full websites, are designed to attract prospects who are ready to make a purchase decision. Targeting leads who are already at this stage of the buyer's journey improves the chances of conversion for the businesses that will eventually own the assets.

Developing these web properties is the first step in the agency's signature work process.

After the websites and pages have been deployed, Bruno Auger implements a series of steps to validate them. Bruno Auger explains, "Upon deploying the asset, it is important to validate that the properties associated with the asset are in a position to stand above the crowd when highly motivated prospects are looking for the services and solutions related to its industry/location."

Bruno Auger Marketing introduces a new way for businesses to acquire leads online without resorting to traditional digital marketing strategies. The companies that manage to secure the assets get exclusive access to all the leads that the web properties generate.

As Bruno Auger reassures its clients, "Our assets are 100% exclusive to one business per category and location."

