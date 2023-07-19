InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jul 19

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|18 July 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,985
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.2204
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,135,233 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720)
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,985 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 18 July 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,985
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.2204
Detailed information
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
18/07/2023
16:26:32
BST
292
54.2200
XLON
807179653254221
18/07/2023
16:27:04
BST
27
54.2200
XLON
807179653254340
18/07/2023
16:27:04
BST
36
54.2200
XLON
807179653254337
18/07/2023
16:27:04
BST
70
54.2200
XLON
807179653254338
18/07/2023
16:27:04
BST
139
54.2200
XLON
807179653254339
18/07/2023
16:27:07
BST
30
54.2200
XLON
807179653254377
18/07/2023
16:27:07
BST
80
54.2200
XLON
807179653254362
18/07/2023
16:27:07
BST
80
54.2200
XLON
807179653254375
18/07/2023
16:27:07
BST
81
54.2200
XLON
807179653254376
18/07/2023
16:27:14
BST
70
54.2000
XLON
807179653254423
18/07/2023
16:27:14
BST
90
54.2000
XLON
807179653254418
18/07/2023
16:27:14
BST
135
54.2200
XLON
807179653254421
18/07/2023
16:27:14
BST
141
54.2200
XLON
807179653254422
18/07/2023
16:28:30
BST
130
54.2200
XLON
807179653254667
18/07/2023
16:28:31
BST
110
54.2200
XLON
807179653254676
18/07/2023
16:28:41
BST
200
54.2400
XLON
807179653254709
18/07/2023
16:29:44
BST
34
54.2200
XLON
807179653254911
18/07/2023
16:29:44
BST
120
54.2200
XLON
807179653254912
18/07/2023
16:29:44
BST
120
54.2200
XLON
807179653254913
