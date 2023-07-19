Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
18.07.23
21:50 Uhr
63,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jul 19

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:18 July 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,985
Lowest price paid per share:£ 54.2000
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.2400
Average price paid per share:£ 54.2204

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,135,233 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720)
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,985 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,985

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.2204

Detailed information

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

18/07/2023

16:26:32

BST

292

54.2200

XLON

807179653254221

18/07/2023

16:27:04

BST

27

54.2200

XLON

807179653254340

18/07/2023

16:27:04

BST

36

54.2200

XLON

807179653254337

18/07/2023

16:27:04

BST

70

54.2200

XLON

807179653254338

18/07/2023

16:27:04

BST

139

54.2200

XLON

807179653254339

18/07/2023

16:27:07

BST

30

54.2200

XLON

807179653254377

18/07/2023

16:27:07

BST

80

54.2200

XLON

807179653254362

18/07/2023

16:27:07

BST

80

54.2200

XLON

807179653254375

18/07/2023

16:27:07

BST

81

54.2200

XLON

807179653254376

18/07/2023

16:27:14

BST

70

54.2000

XLON

807179653254423

18/07/2023

16:27:14

BST

90

54.2000

XLON

807179653254418

18/07/2023

16:27:14

BST

135

54.2200

XLON

807179653254421

18/07/2023

16:27:14

BST

141

54.2200

XLON

807179653254422

18/07/2023

16:28:30

BST

130

54.2200

XLON

807179653254667

18/07/2023

16:28:31

BST

110

54.2200

XLON

807179653254676

18/07/2023

16:28:41

BST

200

54.2400

XLON

807179653254709

18/07/2023

16:29:44

BST

34

54.2200

XLON

807179653254911

18/07/2023

16:29:44

BST

120

54.2200

XLON

807179653254912

18/07/2023

16:29:44

BST

120

54.2200

XLON

807179653254913

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768934/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jul-19

