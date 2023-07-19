InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jul 19

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 18 July 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,985 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.2000 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.2400 Average price paid per share: £ 54.2204

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 168,135,233 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,985 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 July 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,985 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.2204

Detailed information

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 18/07/2023 16:26:32 BST 292 54.2200 XLON 807179653254221 18/07/2023 16:27:04 BST 27 54.2200 XLON 807179653254340 18/07/2023 16:27:04 BST 36 54.2200 XLON 807179653254337 18/07/2023 16:27:04 BST 70 54.2200 XLON 807179653254338 18/07/2023 16:27:04 BST 139 54.2200 XLON 807179653254339 18/07/2023 16:27:07 BST 30 54.2200 XLON 807179653254377 18/07/2023 16:27:07 BST 80 54.2200 XLON 807179653254362 18/07/2023 16:27:07 BST 80 54.2200 XLON 807179653254375 18/07/2023 16:27:07 BST 81 54.2200 XLON 807179653254376 18/07/2023 16:27:14 BST 70 54.2000 XLON 807179653254423 18/07/2023 16:27:14 BST 90 54.2000 XLON 807179653254418 18/07/2023 16:27:14 BST 135 54.2200 XLON 807179653254421 18/07/2023 16:27:14 BST 141 54.2200 XLON 807179653254422 18/07/2023 16:28:30 BST 130 54.2200 XLON 807179653254667 18/07/2023 16:28:31 BST 110 54.2200 XLON 807179653254676 18/07/2023 16:28:41 BST 200 54.2400 XLON 807179653254709 18/07/2023 16:29:44 BST 34 54.2200 XLON 807179653254911 18/07/2023 16:29:44 BST 120 54.2200 XLON 807179653254912 18/07/2023 16:29:44 BST 120 54.2200 XLON 807179653254913

