Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Result of Placing

Result of Placing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Argo Blockchain PLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces the successful pricing of the non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") following yesterday's announcement (the "Placing").

A total of 51,340,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Placing Shares") have been placed with institutional investors by Tennyson Securities (a trading name of Shard Capital Partners LLP) ("Tennyson) at the previously announced price of 10 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price") raising gross proceeds of approximately £5.134 million.

Concurrently with the Placing, retail investors have subscribed in the separate offer made by the Company via the PrimaryBid platform for a total of 6,160,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Retail Offer Shares") at the Placing Price (the "Retail Offer") raising gross proceeds of approximately £616,000.

Together, the Placing and Retail Offer (together, the "Capital Raise") was oversubscribed by both new and existing shareholders, and the Capital Raise in aggregate comprised 57,500,000 new Ordinary Shares, and will raise gross proceeds of approximately £5.75 million. The Placing Price represents a discount of approximately 14 per cent. to the 30 trading day VWAP of the Company's existing ordinary shares for the period ended on 18 July 2023, and a discount of 25.92 per cent. to the closing mid-price of the Company's ordinary shares on 18 July 2023. The Placing Shares and the Retail Offer Shares (together, the "New Ordinary Shares") being issued together represent approximately 12.03 per cent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the Placing and Retail Offer.

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and London Stock Exchange plc (the "LSE") respectively for the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or before 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2023. The Placing and the Retail Offer are conditional upon, amongst other things, Admission becoming effective and upon the placing agreement between Tennyson and the Company not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue in Company will be 535,325,166. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury, and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 535,325,166 following Admission, and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com

Pre-Emption Group Reporting

The Placing is a non-pre-emptive issue of equity securities for cash and accordingly the Company makes the following post transaction report in accordance with the most recently published Pre-Emption Group Statement of Principles (2022).

Name of issuer Argo Blockchain PLC Transaction details In aggregate, Capital Raise of 57,500,000 New Ordinary Shares (comprising 51,340,000 Placing Shares and 6,160,000 Retail Shares) represents approximately 12.3 % of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. Settlement for the New Ordinary Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2023. Use of proceeds The proceeds of the Capital Raise will be used to reduce the Company's outstanding indebtedness and to pursue strategic growth projects. Quantum of proceeds In aggregate, the Capital Raise raised gross proceeds of approximately £5.75 million and net proceeds of approximately £5.39 million. Discount The Placing Price of 10 pence represents a discount of approximately 14 per cent. to the 30 trading day VWAP of the Company's existing ordinary shares for the period ended on 18 July 2023, and a discount of 25.92 per cent. to the closing mid-price of the Company's ordinary shares on 18 July 2023. Allocations Soft pre-emption has been adhered to in the allocations process. Management were involved in this allocation process, which has been carried out in compliance with the MiFID II Allocation requirements. Allocations made outside of soft pre-emption were preferentially directed towards existing shareholders in excess of their pro rata, and wall-crossed accounts. Consultation As the Company has a largely retail shareholder base, direct consultation with the Company's shareholders was impractical. Instead, shareholders were given the opportunity to vote on the proposed authorities to allot and disapplications of pre-emption rights to be granted to the board, along with a detailed description of the size and effect of such resolutions and their proposed uses. In light of the voting at the Company's recent AGM, the Company has structured the fundraising within those authorities. Retail investors The Capital Raise included a Retail Offer, for a total of 6,160,000 Retail Offer Shares, via the PrimaryBid platform. Retail investors, who participated in the Retail Offer, were able to do so at the same Placing Price as all other investors participating in the Placing and Subscription. The Retail Offer was made available to existing shareholders and new investors in the UK. Investors were able to participate through PrimaryBid's platform via its partner network (covering 60+ FCA registered intermediaries) and through PrimaryBid's free-to-use direct channel. Investors had the ability to participate in this transaction through ISAs and SIPPs, as well as General Investment Accounts (GIAs). This combination of participation routes meant that, to the extent practicable on the transaction timetable, eligible UK retail investors (including certificated retail shareholders) had the opportunity to participate in the Capital Raise alongside institutional investors.

