Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX | ISIN: XS1982116136 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
19.07.23
08:06 Uhr
85,52 Euro
+0,35
+0,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.07.2023 | 08:06
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aramco and OQ Technology Strengthen Ties with New Technology Connectivity MoU

  • OQ Technology to expand Satellite IoT services and solutions for connecting Aramco's Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) technology
  • The new MoU will create investment opportunities by converging automation and connectivity technologies, driving value creation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

LUXEMBOURG, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OQ Technology is delighted to announce the signing of a new MoU with Aramco, further strengthening their existing collaboration and concentrating on automation and Satellite IoT connectivity for Aramco's remote site infrastructures.

Aramco and OQ Technology Strengthen Ties with New Technology Connectivity MoU

Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) technology is an innovative automation infrastructure technology invented by Aramco and developed by MOXA Inc. It combines instrumentation control, monitoring, and edge computing capabilities into a single fault-tolerant device. The technology unifies various devices from multiple vendors and has received numerous awards, including the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors and the 2020 International Society of Automation (ISA) Excellence-In-Innovation Award.

The significance of this collaboration lies in the synergy between Aramco's automation edge technology and OQ's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) 5G NB-IoT infrastructure, offering significant potential. It will accelerate the development of IoT applications, personal products, safety, security & surveillance, fire protection, automotive, healthcare, intelligent defense, and other industries in Saudi Arabia and globally.

The parties intend to work together to create an integrated package that includes the Aramco automation edge technology being developed by MOXA with OQ Technology infrastructure, and to promote the solution opportunities in the network manufacturing value chain that are related to the oil and gas industry.

Omar Qaise, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OQ, said, "Integrating 5G IoT and IIN technologies will increase operational efficiencies downstream, reduce raw material consumption, and minimize personnel travel to remote sites, contributing to a more efficient green economy- a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision. The MoU further advances the technological cooperation between Aramco and OQ."

While the current focus of IIN technology is to deliver value to operating energy companies, there are ample opportunities to incorporate this groundbreaking technology into other sectors, such as smart cities, power and utilities, agriculture, and transportation. Consequently, this will pave the way for lucrative business and investment opportunities in the automation and connectivity network value chain.

About OQ Technology: www.oqtec.com
OQ Technology is the world's first satellite 5G IoT operator that provides global cellular Internet-of-Things and Machine-to-Machine communication solutions through satellites. The company has successfully implemented and demonstrated Narrowband IoT connectivity over Low Earth Orbit satellites and is deploying a global constellation to provide 5G IoT telecommunication services for mobile operators and customers in industries such as energy, mining, logistics, maritime, agriculture, and defense. The company's patented technology that can be easily embedded in existing 5G chips allows billions of users around the world to have ubiquitous IoT connectivity anywhere and using both terrestrial and satellite networks.

Press Contact
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oqtec/ - Twitter: https://twitter.com/oqtec

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155247/OQ_Technology.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aramco-and-oq-technology-strengthen-ties-with-new-technology-connectivity-mou-301879352.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.