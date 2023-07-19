Leading Marketplace Wingie Reveals Hijri New Year Travel Activity in MENA

Bookings to Saudi Arabia increased by 32% before Hijri New Year

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hijri New Year marks an important occasion in Muslim countries. Meanwhile, many people opt to travel, increasing travel activities in the MENA. Leading travel marketplace Wingie.com shares insights on travel patterns before Hijri New Year.

Wingie's data show that bookings to Saudi Arabia increased by 32% before Hijri Year, as the most popular cities for departures are Riyadh and Jeddah. Leading countries of origin include Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai, and Cairo emerge as the top choices for visitors. The most popular routes include Riyadh to Jeddah, and when it comes to country routes, travelers favor Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

74% of travelers were solo, while 67% of passengers booked one-way flights

67% of travelers prefer one-way flights, while 33% choose round-trips. On average, travelers plan their one-way flights approximately 12-13 days in advance, whereas round-trip passengers tend to book flights around 16-17 days before departure. Those opting for round-trips typically schedule their return flights approximately 14 days after their initial departure.

Most bookings consist of solo travelers with 74%. Additionally, 16% of travelers were in pairs, while 10% groups of three or more. Otherwise, 14% of passengers travel accompanied by children or infants.

For one-way flight, travelers spend an average of 250 USD (950 SAR) per person, while round-trips cost around 450 USD (1700 SAR). In terms of passenger demographics, male travelers make up 60%, while female travelers account for 40%.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie.com, sa.wingie.com, wingie.ae and enuygun.com domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingie.com is a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingie.com is available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

