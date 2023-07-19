Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Stuttgart
19.07.23
08:05 Uhr
0,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.07.2023 | 08:06
Castelnau Group Ltd - Further issue pursuant to Statutory Squeeze Out

Castelnau Group Ltd - Further issue pursuant to Statutory Squeeze Out

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

19 July 2023

Castelnau Group Limited

Further issue pursuant to Statutory Squeeze Out

Further to the issue of new ordinary shares in connection with the acquisition of Dignity Plc announced on 5 May 2023, the Company today announces a further issue of 7,479 Ordinary Shares in connection with the Listed Share Alternative pursuant to the Statutory Squeeze Out.

Application has been made for the admission ("Admission") of 7,479 Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with Admission expected to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 20 July 2023.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,635,257 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 318,635,257. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Except where the context requires otherwise, defined terms in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the prospectus published by the Company on 1 February 2023 (as amended by a supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 4 April 2023) (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com, subject to certain access restrictions.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial adviser and sole bookrunner to Castelnau)

+44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King

Morgan Stanley (Financial adviser to Bidco)

+44 (0) 20 7425 8000

Laurence Hopkins

Richard Brown

Anusha Vijeyaratnam

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

Notes

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.


