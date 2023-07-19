Castelnau Group Ltd - Further issue pursuant to Statutory Squeeze Out

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2023

Castelnau Group Limited

Further issue pursuant to Statutory Squeeze Out

Further to the issue of new ordinary shares in connection with the acquisition of Dignity Plc announced on 5 May 2023, the Company today announces a further issue of 7,479 Ordinary Shares in connection with the Listed Share Alternative pursuant to the Statutory Squeeze Out.

Application has been made for the admission ("Admission") of 7,479 Ordinary Shares to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with Admission expected to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on 20 July 2023.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,635,257 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company will be 318,635,257. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Except where the context requires otherwise, defined terms in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the prospectus published by the Company on 1 February 2023 (as amended by a supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 4 April 2023) (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com , subject to certain access restrictions.

Enquiries

Phoenix Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 208 600 0100 Gary Channon Steve Tatters Liberum Capital Limited (Financial adviser and sole bookrunner to Castelnau) +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Darren Vickers Owen Matthews Will King Morgan Stanley (Financial adviser to Bidco) +44 (0) 20 7425 8000 Laurence Hopkins Richard Brown Anusha Vijeyaratnam Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Caroline Merrell Toby Moore

Notes

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com.