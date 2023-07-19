Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Nach Rekordmeldung: Spekulation auf wirklich großen Turnaround
WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: M7Z
Berlin
18.07.23
17:40 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.07.2023 | 08:06
MediaZest Plc - Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Trading Update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to provide the following trading update.

Progress in the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2023 has been promising, with significant new business wins with both new and existing clients. As with the first half of the financial year, recurring revenue streams and margins remain robust.

Trading in the Group's European located subsidiary in the Netherlands, which was established in late 2022 to facilitate project delivery in European Union countries, has started strongly. The Group has recently achieved new business wins in multiple EU countries which will generate revenue in excess of €500,000.

In the UK, the volume of client work has also continued to grow with new projects for several existing clients including Pets at Home, Hyundai, HMV and Lululemon all being delivered in the second half of the current financial year.

The Board remains confident that the outlook for the second half of the financial year is encouraging and expects to report improved financial results relating to the period in due course.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest's CEO, commented: "As expected, the establishment of our subsidiary in the Netherlands has already begun to pay off, with additional revenues generated and multiple new client projects under negotiation. The volume of UK business also remains encouraging with existing clients and new customers engaging with us to deploy projects, all of which bodes well for the longer term growth prospects of the Group."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc

0845 207 9378

David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

020 3470 0470

Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP

020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


