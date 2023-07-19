MediaZest Plc - Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

19 July 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Trading Update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to provide the following trading update.

Progress in the second half of the financial year ending 30 September 2023 has been promising, with significant new business wins with both new and existing clients. As with the first half of the financial year, recurring revenue streams and margins remain robust.

Trading in the Group's European located subsidiary in the Netherlands, which was established in late 2022 to facilitate project delivery in European Union countries, has started strongly. The Group has recently achieved new business wins in multiple EU countries which will generate revenue in excess of €500,000.

In the UK, the volume of client work has also continued to grow with new projects for several existing clients including Pets at Home, Hyundai, HMV and Lululemon all being delivered in the second half of the current financial year.

The Board remains confident that the outlook for the second half of the financial year is encouraging and expects to report improved financial results relating to the period in due course.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest's CEO, commented: "As expected, the establishment of our subsidiary in the Netherlands has already begun to pay off, with additional revenues generated and multiple new client projects under negotiation. The volume of UK business also remains encouraging with existing clients and new customers engaging with us to deploy projects, all of which bodes well for the longer term growth prospects of the Group."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

