

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.6559 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6481.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 1-week lows of 0.6779 and 0.8931 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6811 and 0.8969, respectively.



Moving away from an early 2-day high of 94.83 against the yen, the aussie edged down to 94.42.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.87 against the loonie and 92.00 against the yen.



