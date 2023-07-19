DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased a total of 48,177 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 28,177 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1140 GBP0.9600 GBP0.9450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0980 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109452 GBP0.943799

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,223,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2865 1.110 XDUB 09:27:04 00066247684TRLO0 2500 1.110 XDUB 09:27:04 00066247683TRLO0 4819 1.106 XDUB 10:01:13 00066248955TRLO0 940 1.098 XDUB 13:40:17 00066253852TRLO0 822 1.098 XDUB 13:59:05 00066254594TRLO0 1 1.098 XDUB 14:14:21 00066255514TRLO0 750 1.112 XDUB 15:21:55 00066258685TRLO0 924 1.112 XDUB 15:21:55 00066258684TRLO0 1799 1.112 XDUB 15:21:55 00066258683TRLO0 1153 1.110 XDUB 15:36:55 00066259096TRLO0 3680 1.110 XDUB 15:36:55 00066259095TRLO0 1264 1.110 XDUB 15:43:55 00066259473TRLO0 2457 1.112 XDUB 15:59:32 00066259997TRLO0 16 1.112 XDUB 15:59:32 00066259996TRLO0 1829 1.112 XDUB 15:59:32 00066259995TRLO0 2062 1.114 XDUB 16:02:52 00066260139TRLO0 296 1.114 XDUB 16:18:25 00066261058TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3636 94.60 XLON 08:42:47 00066246097TRLO0 3751 94.50 XLON 12:21:50 00066252172TRLO0 2800 95.40 XLON 15:38:05 00066259149TRLO0 4013 95.60 XLON 15:50:02 00066259660TRLO0 3492 95.80 XLON 16:00:52 00066260041TRLO0 60 96.00 XLON 16:11:19 00066260648TRLO0 840 96.00 XLON 16:11:19 00066260649TRLO0 1408 95.90 XLON 16:15:33 00066260870TRLO0

