Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.07.23
08:02 Uhr
1,108 Euro
+0,020
+1,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1041,13410:00
Dow Jones News
19.07.2023 | 08:31
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 July 2023 it purchased a total of 48,177 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           28,177     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1140     GBP0.9600 
                                    GBP0.9450 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0980 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109452    GBP0.943799

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,223,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2865       1.110         XDUB      09:27:04      00066247684TRLO0 
2500       1.110         XDUB      09:27:04      00066247683TRLO0 
4819       1.106         XDUB      10:01:13      00066248955TRLO0 
940       1.098         XDUB      13:40:17      00066253852TRLO0 
822       1.098         XDUB      13:59:05      00066254594TRLO0 
1        1.098         XDUB      14:14:21      00066255514TRLO0 
750       1.112         XDUB      15:21:55      00066258685TRLO0 
924       1.112         XDUB      15:21:55      00066258684TRLO0 
1799       1.112         XDUB      15:21:55      00066258683TRLO0 
1153       1.110         XDUB      15:36:55      00066259096TRLO0 
3680       1.110         XDUB      15:36:55      00066259095TRLO0 
1264       1.110         XDUB      15:43:55      00066259473TRLO0 
2457       1.112         XDUB      15:59:32      00066259997TRLO0 
16        1.112         XDUB      15:59:32      00066259996TRLO0 
1829       1.112         XDUB      15:59:32      00066259995TRLO0 
2062       1.114         XDUB      16:02:52      00066260139TRLO0 
296       1.114         XDUB      16:18:25      00066261058TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3636       94.60         XLON      08:42:47      00066246097TRLO0 
3751       94.50         XLON      12:21:50      00066252172TRLO0 
2800       95.40         XLON      15:38:05      00066259149TRLO0 
4013       95.60         XLON      15:50:02      00066259660TRLO0 
3492       95.80         XLON      16:00:52      00066260041TRLO0 
60        96.00         XLON      16:11:19      00066260648TRLO0 
840       96.00         XLON      16:11:19      00066260649TRLO0 
1408       95.90         XLON      16:15:33      00066260870TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 258538 
EQS News ID:  1682903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1682903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.