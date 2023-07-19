

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), a digital wealth management service provider, Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter total net new business declined to 1.7 billion pounds from last year's 1.8 billion pounds. Sequentially, net new business went up 6%.



Closing Assets under Administration or AUA was 134.0 billion pounds, higher than 123.8 million pounds a year ago. The growth was 2% sequentially.



Net client growth was 13,000 in the period, same as last year. Total active clients were 1.80 million, up from 1.74 million a year ago.



The company's fiscal 2023 results, including progress on strategic initiatives, will be announced on September 19. Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on December 8.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken