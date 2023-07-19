

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva PLC (AV.L, AV) said, in connection with the transition to IFRS 17, it is providing Group operating profit guidance. Aviva PLC expects first half Group operating profit of approximately 700 million pounds. The Group projects fiscal 2023 Group operating profit to grow 5-7% from last year.



IFRS 17 introduces two new balance sheet concepts, the contractual service margin and the risk adjustment, both significant stocks of future profit, the Group said. Under IFRS 17, total profit remains unchanged over the lifetime of a contract, however the timing of when profit emerges will be altered, resulting in increased long-term predictability of profit.



Cash remittances, capital generation and approach to capital allocation are unchanged by IFRS 17, the Group said. Solvency II is unaffected. There is also no impact on dividend guidance for 2023, with low-to-mid single digit growth in the cash cost of the dividend thereafter.



Aviva noted that there is no financial impact to Group from the introduction of IFRS 9.



