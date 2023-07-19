

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from its early highs in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6254 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.6315.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to near 3-week lows of 1.7957 and 1.0869 from early highs of 1.7782 and 1.0791, respectively.



Moving away from an early high of 87.69 against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 84.15.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 1.10 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken