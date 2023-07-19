CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar retreated from its early highs in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6254 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.6315.
Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi slipped to near 3-week lows of 1.7957 and 1.0869 from early highs of 1.7782 and 1.0791, respectively.
Moving away from an early high of 87.69 against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 84.15.
If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 1.10 against the aussie and 84.00 against the yen.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX