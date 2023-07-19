

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK) Wednesday said its copper production in the first half increased 10% to 295,500 tonnes form the same period last year, primarily due to higher plant throughput at Los Pelambres.



For the second quarter, copper production increased 2.5% quarter-on-quarter at 149,600 tonnes.



Gold production in the second quarter was 44,000 ounces, 4.3% up from the prior quarter, due to higher grades and recoveries at Centinela.



Molybdenum production in the quarter, however, was 4% lower from last quarter at 2,400 tonnes, due to lower contributing production from both Los Pelambres and Centinela.



Looking forward, the company has cut its full-year copper production guidance, impacted by delay in completing the desalination plant and concentrator expansion, scarcity of water in the first half.



The company now sees copper production in the full year to be in the range of 640,000 tonnes-670,000 tonnes, compared with 670,000tonnes-710,000 tonnes provided earlier.



