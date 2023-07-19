Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19
[19.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,839,000.00
EUR
0
210,216,773.40
8.8182
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
18.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
897,174.54
89.0054
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
18.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,803,117.21
102.1024
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
18.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
12,998,385.35
108.3181
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
18.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,969,888.72
105.9637
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
18.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,531,123.85
102.9642
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
18.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,181,789.10
97.1847
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
18.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
EUR
0
62,986,874.54
9.1476
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
18.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,541,564.52
10.2382
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
18.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,766,596.89
10.1033