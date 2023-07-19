Anzeige
19.07.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) receives observation status (347/23)

On July 13, 2023, Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed
its interim report for the second quarter of 2023 with information on the
Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is substantial uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loan
issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (STUDENTBOS 1, ISIN code
SE0015960802, trading code STUDENTBOS_1) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
