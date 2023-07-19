

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT.L) posted a pretax loss of 103.0 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2023 compared to a loss of 256.6 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 81.28 pence compared to a loss of 191.61 pence.



On a revenue return basis, pretax loss was 4.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 14.7 million pounds, while loss per share was 5.30 pence compared to a loss of 12.36 pence. Total income, on a revenue basis, was 19.98 million pounds compared to 15.90 million pounds.



The Directors do not recommend, for the year under review, the payment of a dividend.



