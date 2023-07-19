REYL Intesa Sanpaolo releases the second edition of its publication, FORWARD, on biodiversity

GENEVA, 19 July 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REYL Intesa Sanpaolo (REYL) is strengthening its impact programme by releasing the second edition of its thought leadership publication, FORWARD, which highlights how investment in Nature-based Solutions (NbS) has the potential to tackle the biodiversity challenge.

The report ( https://www.reyl.com/forward/ ) seeks to raise the quality of discussion on biodiversity issues and to highlight the potential role of innovative financing solutions. The report presents an overview of the current state of the earth's natural resources as well as the scale of international commitments agreed during the COP 15 summit. It explores the potential of Nature-based Investment Solutions to address biodiversity issues, including the challenges associated with scaling finance and matching investors with projects. The report concludes by exploring what is next for biodiversity.

The publication forms a part of REYL's broader impact programme, which focuses on improving communication and collaboration with different stakeholders: internally, the Bank supports employees to contribute to local environmental issues while externally, it focuses on partnerships to contribute and deliver sustainable results.

For this edition of FORWARD, REYL spoke to leading industry figures and academics working in the field of biodiversity, who have shared their views on potential solutions to the biodiversity crisis in a series of interviews available on the FORWARD platform.

REYL has spoken with academics who suggest that there is much to feel positive about the future of biodiversity, although still much to be done with targets and funding falling short of what is needed and ongoing discussion around regulation and market practices. Nonetheless, the recognition of the importance of nature and its parlous state is an important step in the quest to preserve the natural world.

