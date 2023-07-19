Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation, (TSXV: SUU) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been given approval to move to the OTCQB exchange in the U.S. meeting the listing requirements of a Tier II mining issuer. They will trade under the same name, Strathmore Plus Uranium and will begin trading on July 19, 2023, under the symbol SUUFF.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Night Owl Agate, and Beaver Rim. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October 2022 and for the Agate project in April 2023, and has applied for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl, which is expected to be approved in August.

