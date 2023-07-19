Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
WKN: A3DWNW | ISIN: SE0019071812 | Ticker-Symbol: P750
Frankfurt
19.07.23
08:04 Uhr
0,014 Euro
-0,003
-17,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.07.2023 | 09:22
127 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) is removed (389/23)

On May 19, 2023, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (the "Company") received
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

On July 11, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the
outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 16.4 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (PHLOG B, ISIN code SE0019071812, order book ID 155215),
the equity rights (PHLOG TO2 B, ISIN code SE0018537839, order book 271163) and
the paid subscription units (PHLOG BTU B, ISIN code SE0020539880, order book ID
296829) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
