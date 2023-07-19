Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) is removed (389/23)

On May 19, 2023, Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On July 11, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 16.4 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (PHLOG B, ISIN code SE0019071812, order book ID 155215), the equity rights (PHLOG TO2 B, ISIN code SE0018537839, order book 271163) and the paid subscription units (PHLOG BTU B, ISIN code SE0020539880, order book ID 296829) in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.