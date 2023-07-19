

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group Plc (RTN.L), a British chain of restaurants, on Wednesday posted a rise in its second-quarter like-for-like or LFL sales in Wagamama, Pubs, and Concessions divisions.



For the 13-week period to July 2, the Wagamama division posted a LFL sales growth of 5 percent, from last year quarter. Pubs operated by the firm recorded a LFL sales growth of 13 percent, from previous year period.



Concessions division registered a LFL sales growth of 23 percent, from same period of 2022.



However, due to the current cost-of-living pressures, Leisure division recorded a 7 percent decline in LFL sales growth, from last year.



For the first two-week period of the third-quarter, Wagamama division posted a LFL sales growth of 21 percent, from last year period, followed by Pubs at 7 percent, Leisure at 12 percent, and Concessions at 34 percent.



The Group noted that it is confident to deliver 7 to 8 new Wagamama openings annually from 2024 onwards, capitalizing on the favorable property market dynamics.



Looking ahead, the company said it recorded a very encouraging start to the trading year, and that expectations for fiscal 2023 remain unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken