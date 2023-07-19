DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.5622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 849295 CODE: PRAU LN ISIN: LU2089238468 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU LN Sequence No.: 258724 EQS News ID: 1683389 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 19, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)