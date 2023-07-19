DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.8821 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31358685 CODE: PABS LN ISIN: LU2198883501 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2198883501 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABS LN Sequence No.: 258738 EQS News ID: 1683417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)