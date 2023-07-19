Despite the current global financial challenges and geo-political risks, and the ongoing issues of staff shortages within the travel sector, the eagerness to travel among individuals remains strong. International SOS traveller tracking data shows international travel is now at 83% of pre-COVID volumes, but travellers are twice as likely to call for advice or assistance1

The peak travel season in the Northern Hemisphere is fast approaching and with record-breaking temperatures projected globally this summer2, International SOS encourages organisations to ensure that their workforce take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy this season.

James Wood, Regional Security Director at International SOS comments "As we gear up for the expected surge in travel this summer, it is crucial for organisations to place employee safety at the forefront of their travel policies, in line with the ISO 31030 guidelines. The guidance document provides organisations with a framework for managing travel risks and promotes a culture in which travel-related risk is taken seriously, resourced adequately, and managed effectively.

"Navigating through crowded tourist spots and ensuring individual safety may pose significant challenges, but appropriate planning and guidance will provide travelling employees with peace of mind. This season presents an opportunity for employers to truly fulfil their Duty of Care obligations by offering timely and pertinent travel advice to their employees. This empowers travelling workforce to make thoughtful and safe choices when planning and embarking on travel in the forthcoming months."

Dr Kate O'Reilly, Medical Director at International SOS comments "Summer is a great time to travel and enjoy the great outdoors. However, the risks of heat-related illnesses shouldn't be ignored. By equipping employees with knowledge of heat-related symptoms and measures to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion, employers can ensure the health and safety of their workforce. Some measures to prevent heat-related illnesses include staying cool, hydrated, and informed by staying indoors during times of peak heat, wearing cool clothing, drinking plenty of liquids and checking local news for extreme heat alerts.

"Organisations should also ensure that employees understand the health and safety risks at their travel destination. They should arrange a travel health consultation at least four to six weeks before they travel to ensure enough time to have travel vaccinations and arrange malaria chemoprophylaxis if required. Mosquito-borne illnesses and food and water borne infections also affect travellers. It is important for travellers to know about the health threats at their destination and take recommended precautions."

International SOS provides top guidance for organisations and their workforce to stay healthy and safe whilst travelling this summer:

Inform travellers about travel restrictions. Monitor the situation and requirements of the destination country. Stay connected to official sources of information such as government websites and reputable travel advisories.

Monitor the situation and requirements of the destination country. Stay connected to official sources of information such as government websites and reputable travel advisories. Remind travellers to remain up to date with the latest developments and risks in the destination country , including information relating to political, environmental, and social unrest.

, including information relating to political, environmental, and social unrest. Plan ahead and choose safe accommodation . When selecting a place to stay, use credible booking sites, pick the location carefully and consider checking reviews from other travellers.

. When selecting a place to stay, use credible booking sites, pick the location carefully and consider checking reviews from other travellers. Highlight the importance of understanding traveller targeted risks in the country they will be visiting as international visitors can be common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Be careful with valuables, be vigilant in crowded places and use authorised operators to book activities.

in the country they will be visiting as international visitors can be common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Be careful with valuables, be vigilant in crowded places and use authorised operators to book activities. Ensure awareness of road safety . If driving to travel destination, check the car's general condition, cooling system, fluids and tyres before leaving. Plan travel ahead of time and be aware of any local events which may cause additional traffic or delays/ crowding on public transport.

. If driving to travel destination, check the car's general condition, cooling system, fluids and tyres before leaving. Plan travel ahead of time and be aware of any local events which may cause additional traffic or delays/ crowding on public transport. Encourage employees to take precautions to prevent heatstroke . Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting. If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids regularly.

. Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting. If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids regularly. Inform employees on food safety risks whilst travelling . Food poisoning peaks during summer months due to warmer temperatures.

. Food poisoning peaks during summer months due to warmer temperatures. Remind travellers to cater to their healthcare needs in advance. Keep up to date with relevant vaccinations and prescriptions. Also prepare travellers with information on accessing healthcare in the country they are visiting; in case it is needed.

