MindBio Therapeutics World First Phase 2 Take-Home LSD-Microdosing Clinical Trial in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder Begins Pre-Screening Participants

Patients meeting the selection criteria are currently being pre-screened for entry into the Phase 2 Depression trial

Ethics and clinical trials registry approved

World first take-home approvals for LSD-Microdosing in clinical trials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), is pleased to have started pre-screening for participant entry into Phase 2 LSD-Microdosing clinical trials. The clinical trials are a world first with approvals for take home use of MindBio's LSD-Microdosing treatment. The initial Phase 2a open label trial will assess the treatment in patients with Major Depressive Disorder for 8 weeks.

MindBio's LSD-Microdosing clinical trials to date have yielded positive top line data such as improved quality of sleep including REM and total time of sleep and statistically significant enhancements in subjective feelings of "wellness", "creativity", "happiness", "social connectivity" and "energy". Participants in the LSD-Microdosing group also reported statistically significant feelings of being less "angry" and less "irritable". The data collected from the trial adds to MindBio's intellectual property in a Big Data play for the Company.

MindBio has developed proprietary formulations for microdosing including safe delivery solutions for ease of prescription and safe home use and a digital intervention for monitoring and collecting live biometric data whilst clinical trial participants take their LSD-Microdoses at home. The Company's Big Data strategy is to commercialize microdosing treatments with a package of proprietary solutions for safe and effective at home use of psychedelics. MindBio remains the only organization in the world approved for take-home use of LSD-Microdosing in clinical trials providing it with a global first mover advantage. The take home approvals are vital for testing the ecological validity of MindBio's proprietary solutions as the Company progresses its commercialization strategy for global regulatory approvals.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of MindBio Therapeutics Justin Hanka said "We are excited to be progressing our LSD-Microdosing protocols through to Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. The positive data we have collected to date is highly encouraging for targeting depressed patients with diminished mood and disrupted sleep".

MindBio's investment thesis, using microdosing, centers on the creation of a unique treatment model that is globally scalable, safe, accessible, and affordable, aiming to address the existing challenges in mental health care and also caters for the diversity of medical regulatory regimes around the world.

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home LSD-Microdosing human clinical trials. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials microdosing Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in 80 patients, has a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2 clinical trial in development microdosing LSD in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

