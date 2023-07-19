Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

July 19

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

19 July 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 30 June 2023, which was announced on Monday, 3 July 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 June 2023, expected to be on or after Friday, 18 August 2023.

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323