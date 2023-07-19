OneSignal Announces New EMEA Headquarters in London Amid Significant Growth and Continued Global Expansion

Office expansion marks OneSignal's first international headquarters to provide dedicated support to thousands of European users

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced the opening of its EMEA Headquarters in London. This new office opening will accelerate OneSignal's mission to democratize customer engagement to enable every consumer-focused business worldwide to better engage and retain its users.

OneSignal has achieved a solid global presence, with nearly 70% of customers outside the United States. Europe is the company's largest market, and OneSignal is thrilled to open its first international headquarters in London, to provide dedicated support to its thousands of European clients. The new London office will bolster its existing locations, including its San Mateo headquarters, New York City office, and partner location in Singapore.

"We are thrilled that OneSignal has chosen to set up its EMEA headquarters in London," said Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director of Grow London at London & Partners. "We look forward to supporting their growth in London and beyond, as the company makes the most of our city's incredible talent pool and global tech and innovation community."

The decision to establish the EMEA Headquarters in London follows OneSignal's successful Series C funding round in 2022, raising $50 million to support geographic expansion and team growth, and its strategic investment from ServiceNow Ventures in January 2023. Last year OneSignal's surging growth landed the company strong positions on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists.

"OneSignal chose London for our EMEA headquarters because it supports our ability to hire high-performing, multilingual talent that is critical in serving our customers across the globe and building the best, easiest-to-use omnichannel customer engagement and messaging solution in the world," said Grace Lin, VP of Operations at OneSignal.

OneSignal has proactively prepared for its scaling business needs and continuous growth in EMEA. In anticipation of regional investments, the company has migrated its infrastructure to Google Cloud to ensure scalability while guaranteeing privacy protections and GDPR compliance for its EMEA customers. All personal data is now stored within the European Union, as the company serves all EMEA customers from data centers in the Netherlands.

Opening the EMEA Headquarters in London marks an exciting milestone in OneSignal's journey to empower businesses with exceptional customer engagement capabilities. With its expanded presence in Europe and commitment to providing outstanding support, OneSignal is well-positioned to enable organizations to better engage and retain their users.

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering omnichannel customer journeys across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. The powerful and easy-to-use platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 12 billion messages daily. OneSignal supports over 500,000 mobile applications - nearly 15% of all apps, and 20% of all new apps - enabling companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Upwork, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and BAM Elevate. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and New York.

