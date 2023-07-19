The 27th China Textile Apparel Trade Show (Paris), along with Apparel Sourcing Paris and Texworld Evolution (altogether referred to as the "Paris Show"), was held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles Hall 1 from July 3rd to 5th, 2023.

As the largest international fashion sourcing platform featuring diversified fabrics and apparel in Europe, the exhibition regained its momentum after the Pandemic and immediately attracted the attention of European buyers by combining the upstream and downstream resources. A total of 1,366 companies from 27 countries and regions participated in the Paris Show. Specifically, a total of 503 companies from 14 countries and regions participated in the Apparel Sourcing Paris, with 401 of them being Chinese companies, accounting for 79.7%, while Texworld Evolution Paris was attended by 760 companies from 20 countries and regions, with 517 of them being Chinese companies, accounting for 68%. As the largest pavilion, the Chinese pavilion had 975 fabric and apparel companies, accounting for 71.3% of the entire show.

As the implementation platform for the Ministry of Commerce's "Independent Brand Export Growth Action Plan", the Paris Show has been building a unified image for independent Chinese clothing brands in Europe for the past five years. This year's Paris Show continued to create a friendly ecosystem for Chinese brands on the platform with a dedicated area to promote the 17 Chinese apparel brands that were selected to represent the Chinese brands' image this year. Meanwhile, state-owned and provincial-level, large-scale foreign trade enterprises, as well as large manufacturing enterprises, navigated themselves on this Paris Show and continued to expand their European business networks.

China's textile and apparel industry holds a significant position within the global textile sector. China and Europe, as each other's important trading partner, have forged ever-deeper ties in their collaborative efforts in the textile and apparel sector in recent years. Data from China Customs show that China's textile and apparel exports to the EU reached €44.31 billion in 2022, a year-on-year growth of 11.4%. Meanwhile, Eurostat's data reveal a 19.4% increase in textile and apparel imports from China during the same period, constituting approximately 32.3% of the EU's total imports from non-EU nations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719893727/en/

Contacts:

Shi Pei

651538233@qq.com